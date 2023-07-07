Samsung launches the Galaxy M34 in India for Rs 16,999; Check specifications and offers

For some time now, Samsung has been continuously introducing new phone models. Following the announcement of the upcoming Unpacked event where Samsung will unveil its next foldable and flip phone, the company has now released another mid-range, budget-oriented smartphone.

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G in India. This new addition to the Galaxy M-series is powered by the It serves as the successor to the Galaxy M33 from last year and operates on the Android 13-based One UI 5.

The Galaxy M34 5G features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It also boasts a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor. The smartphone incorporates a robust 6,000mAh battery, which is said to offer up to two days of usage on a single charge.

Speaking at the launch of the Galaxy M34 Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said, “True to Samsung philosophy, we are pushing the boundaries of innovation even further with the new Galaxy M34 5G, a stunning device that is ready to power the infinite passions of our young MZ consumers.”

“Boasting an impressive 50 MP No Shake Camera, flagship features such as Nightography, massive 6000mAh battery, immersive 120Hz Super AMOLED display, up to 4 generations of OS Upgrades and 5 years of Security updates, Galaxy M34 5G stands tall as a Monster 5G device. The Galaxy M34 5G not only disrupts the segment, but it also exemplifies Samsung’s prowess in delivering top-tier technology at an affordable price,” he added.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G specifications and features

Regarding specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ screen resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The front of the smartphone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and it follows Samsung’s traditional design language with an Infinity U display.

In the camera department, the Galaxy M34 5G includes a triple rear camera system comprising a 50MP image sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth or macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 12MP front-facing camera.

Samsung has also introduced a feature called “Monster Shot 2.0” which enables users to capture multiple shots in one take and later choose the best one. Additional camera features include Fun mode and Nightography.

Moving on to performance, the Galaxy M34 5G is powered by the Exynos 1280 SoC, the same chip found in the Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, and Galaxy A33 5G. The phone is available in two variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. It runs on Android 13 out of the box with the OneUI custom skin on top.

Similar to other mid-range phones recently launched by Samsung, the Galaxy M34 5G promises four years of OS updates and five years of security updates. The device is equipped with a 6000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging, with the charger included in the box.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 18,999. These prices are introductory and include bank offers, although Samsung has not mentioned the duration of this special launch offer. The smartphone is available in Midnight Blue, Prism Silver, and Waterfall Blue colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will be available for purchase starting July 15. Customers can buy the phone through the official Samsung website and on Amazon, coinciding with the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale.