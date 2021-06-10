Thursday, June 10, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung launches The Frame TV 2021 with customisable bezels in India at a starting price of Rs 61,990

The new TV models also have increased storage space of 6 GB, up from 500 MB, to store up to 1,200 photos in UHD quality.


FP TrendingJun 10, 2021 12:35:14 IST

Samsung has launched The Frame TV 2021 in India which, as claimed by the company, is 46 percent thinner than the previous model. The company allows its customers to select different colour bezels, namely White and Teak, matching their surroundings. It also features a new adjustable TV stand that allows them to fit in that soundbar in the right place. The Frame TV 2021 comes with a 4K QLED display that offers 100 percent colour volume and is supported by the company's in-house Quantum Dot technology. As per a blog post, the TV has Quantum Processor 4K to back artificial intelligence (AI) powered upscaling capabilities and auto-optimising SpaceFit Sound settings.

The Frame. Image: Samsung

The Frame. Image: Samsung

It comes with an Art Mode to let users select an artwork that can be featured on the screen while not using the TV. The new TV models also have increased storage space of 6 GB, up from 500 MB, to store up to 1,200 photos in UHD quality.

The Frame TV 2021 comes with the One Connect Box along with a single, translucent cable to allow connecting a set-top box or a gaming console. Motion and brightness sensors to auto-adjust your environment-based viewing experience also feature in it.

Other features include voice assistants Bixby and Alexa, dual-screen view with a preloaded MultiView option, Music Wall visualisations, AirPlay 2 support to stream content from an Apple device, and TV Plus access to live stream TV content.

The Frame TV 2021 has One Remote with a self-charging battery — paired with solar cell technology. The TV also comes in an eco-packaging that can be recycled.

The idea behind Frame 2021 is to allow customers to choose from a range of customization options. The TV starts at Rs 61,990 in India. It has different variants in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch screen sizes and will be available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung's official online store from 12 June. Samsung also plans to give some exciting launch offers including a complimentary bezel worth up to Rs 9,990 for customers making their purchases between 12 to 21 June and a cashback of up to Rs 3,000 on no-cost EMIs through HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. The company has also given no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months from other leading banks.

The Frame TV 2021 was launched by Samsung globally in January, alongside its new Micro-LED and Neo QLED TVs.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung

Samsung announces offers on Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra

Jun 07, 2021
Samsung announces offers on Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S7 FE with S-Pen and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite launched: All you need to know

Samsung

Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S7 FE with S-Pen and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite launched: All you need to know

May 28, 2021
Samsung launches Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Go 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets: All you need to know

Samsung

Samsung launches Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Go 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets: All you need to know

Jun 03, 2021
After Samsung and Apple, OnePlus may launch its own Tag to help users locate key items

OnePlus

After Samsung and Apple, OnePlus may launch its own Tag to help users locate key items

Jun 04, 2021
Flipkart Flagship Fest sale: Best deals on Poco M2 Pro, Google Pixel 4a, Galaxy S20 FE

Flipkart Flagship Fest sale

Flipkart Flagship Fest sale: Best deals on Poco M2 Pro, Google Pixel 4a, Galaxy S20 FE

Jun 07, 2021
COVID-19 donations in India: Where the relief money from big tech actually goes

COVID-19 donations

COVID-19 donations in India: Where the relief money from big tech actually goes

May 26, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021