FP Trending

Samsung has launched The Frame TV 2021 in India which, as claimed by the company, is 46 percent thinner than the previous model. The company allows its customers to select different colour bezels, namely White and Teak, matching their surroundings. It also features a new adjustable TV stand that allows them to fit in that soundbar in the right place. The Frame TV 2021 comes with a 4K QLED display that offers 100 percent colour volume and is supported by the company's in-house Quantum Dot technology. As per a blog post, the TV has Quantum Processor 4K to back artificial intelligence (AI) powered upscaling capabilities and auto-optimising SpaceFit Sound settings.

It comes with an Art Mode to let users select an artwork that can be featured on the screen while not using the TV. The new TV models also have increased storage space of 6 GB, up from 500 MB, to store up to 1,200 photos in UHD quality.

The Frame TV 2021 comes with the One Connect Box along with a single, translucent cable to allow connecting a set-top box or a gaming console. Motion and brightness sensors to auto-adjust your environment-based viewing experience also feature in it.

Other features include voice assistants Bixby and Alexa, dual-screen view with a preloaded MultiView option, Music Wall visualisations, AirPlay 2 support to stream content from an Apple device, and TV Plus access to live stream TV content.

The Frame TV 2021 has One Remote with a self-charging battery — paired with solar cell technology. The TV also comes in an eco-packaging that can be recycled.

The idea behind Frame 2021 is to allow customers to choose from a range of customization options. The TV starts at Rs 61,990 in India. It has different variants in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch screen sizes and will be available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung's official online store from 12 June. Samsung also plans to give some exciting launch offers including a complimentary bezel worth up to Rs 9,990 for customers making their purchases between 12 to 21 June and a cashback of up to Rs 3,000 on no-cost EMIs through HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. The company has also given no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months from other leading banks.

The Frame TV 2021 was launched by Samsung globally in January, alongside its new Micro-LED and Neo QLED TVs.