FP Staff

Samsung India has announced the launch of The Frame smart TVs in India. The latest smart TVs come with customisable bezels, a matte display, art mode, and Samsung’s proprietary QLED technology to offer an immersive entertainment experience.

Samsung says The Frame TV is designed for art connoisseurs and lets users frame it in their own way by offering a variety of customizable, magnetic bezels which users can choose from and even change to their favourite colour to best suit a room’s decor.

The Frame TV has a built-in Art Store that allows users to curate their personal art collection from a growing library of over 1,600 pieces of world-famous art including popular Indian folk art such as Madhubani from Bihar, Gond from Madhya Pradesh and Pattachitra from Odisha and Bengal.

Furthermore, users can upload and display their family or travel photographs and even customize their own pictures with five different mat layout options and a palette of 16 different colours to make them more realistic. The simpler and more intuitive Home Screen feature of The Frame TV provides an easier and more convenient art experience on the Art Store.

The Frame smart TV comes with a QLED display with a resolution of up to 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 100Hz and matte display anti-reflection coating. It is powered by Samsung’s Quantum Processor 4K with a Picture Quality Index of 3,500 and HDR10+ Adaptive and HDR10+ gaming certification, and Supreme UHD Dimming and Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ technologies.

For audio, The TVs comes with a 40W 2.0.2 channel speaker with support for Dolby Atmos, Adaptive Sound+ and Dolby Digital Plus MS12 5.1ch. It runs Samsung’s Tizen OS with built-in Google Assistant, and support for Bixby and Alexa.

In addition to this, it has a Motion Sensor that automatically turns on to display users’ select artwork when they are in the room and switches off when they leave the room to save energy. There is a brightness sensor that detects ambient light and automatically adjusts the screen’s brightness and colour tone to retain the artwork’s original look regardless of the lighting in the room.

The Frame also has an EyeComfort Mode. It also has an object-tracking sound feature that tracks sound from all corners of a user’s TV and comes with multi-channel speakers all around the screen to track motion that draws the user in close to the action.

The new edition of The Frame TV 43-inch variant is priced at Rs 61,990, a 50-inch variant costs Rs 73,990, a 55-inch variant is available at Rs 91,990, a 65-inch variant costs Rs 1,27,990, and a 75-inch variant costs Rs 2,99,990 on Samsung site, Amazon, Flipkart and across leading retail stores. Consumers buying The Frame TV will get free bezel worth up to Rs 7,690 with new The Frame TV models, Samsung Galaxy A32 worth Rs 21,490 with 75-inch model and Samsung Galaxy A03 worth Rs 9,499 with the 65-inch model.