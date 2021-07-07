FP Trending

Electronics company Samsung has launched its 2021 Soundbar lineup today. The latest lineup includes the Q-series which has soundbars with the 11.1.4 channel that provides a rich and immersive surround sound experience by sending out sound motions in 11 directions. Three series of soundbars have been launched by Samsung in this lineup including Q, A and S.

All the soundbars come with a warranty of 12 months. Buyers can use debit and credit cards of leading banks to avail of a 10 percent discount of up to Rs 6,000 on their purchase.

Q-series soundbars have Dolby Atmos/DTS:X and SpaceFit Sound to provide optimised sound experience based on the environment. It has Waveguide technology wherein speakers project audio above the user. With the Q symphony feature, the soundbar can connect to Samsung TV to create an immersive sound. Whenever a gaming device gets connected to the television, the soundbar switches to game mode. Equipped with Alexa, the soundbars of this series provide users full control of the listening experience. The names and prices of the models are

Q950A: Rs 1,47,990

Q900A: Rs 1,11,990

Q800A: Rs 61,990

Q600A: Rs 43,990

Soundbars of the A-series are equipped with enhanced wattage. The soundbars have Inbuilt wireless subwoofers. They have Dolby Audio/DTS Virtual:X which is a 3D sound made with Samsung’s exclusive audio processing technology. The A-series soundbars have Bass Boost feature and Adaptive Sound Lite. The model names and prices are as follows:

A670: Rs 47,990

A550: Rs 33,990

A450: Rs 27,990

Lastly, the newly launched S-series has Acoustic beam technology and is equipped with side horn speakers. It can generate more panoramic and dynamic sound. It has built-in Amazon Alexa and a premium fabric design. The only model available in the S-series is S61A which will be available for Rs 47,990.