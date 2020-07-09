Thursday, July 09, 2020Back to
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminium Edition launch in India at Rs 28,490

Samsung says this is its first smartwatch to be made in India and going forward, all Galaxy smartwatches will be manufactured in India.


tech2 News StaffJul 09, 2020 16:58:13 IST

Samsung has launched a new Aluminium Edition of its Galaxy Watch Active2 4G. The company says this will be its first smartwatch to be made in India and going forward, all the Galaxy smartwatches will be manufactured in India only.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminium Edition pricing, availability

The Galaxy Watch Active2 Aluminium edition is priced at Rs 28,490 and will be available in three colour variants: Cloud Silver, Aqua Black, and Pink Gold.

(Also read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event confirmed for 5 August: Here is all you can expect)

 

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminium Edition launch in India at Rs 28,490

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2

The smartwatch will be available for purchase starting 11 July on Samsung website and its retail stores. The company is also offering a 10 percent discount and 6 months of no-cost EMI offers until 31 July.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 4G specifications

The smartwatch features a 1.4-inch AMOLED display that has a resolution of 360x360 pixels. It runs on Tizen OS and offers 1.5 GB RAM and 4 GB of internal storage.

In terms of battery, it houses a 340 mAh battery. Galaxy Watch Active2 4G is compatible with Samsung Galaxy devices and smartphones running on Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5 GB RAM.

It comes with 39 workout trackers built-in with many of them focusing on indoor workouts.

The smartwatch comes with e-SIM connectivity that will let users get calls, messages and notifications. As per the company, Galaxy Watch Active2 4G is supported by Airtel and Jio.

