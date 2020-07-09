tech2 News Staff

Samsung has launched a new Aluminium Edition of its Galaxy Watch Active2 4G. The company says this will be its first smartwatch to be made in India and going forward, all the Galaxy smartwatches will be manufactured in India only.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminium Edition pricing, availability

The Galaxy Watch Active2 Aluminium edition is priced at Rs 28,490 and will be available in three colour variants: Cloud Silver, Aqua Black, and Pink Gold.

The smartwatch will be available for purchase starting 11 July on Samsung website and its retail stores. The company is also offering a 10 percent discount and 6 months of no-cost EMI offers until 31 July.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 4G specifications

The smartwatch features a 1.4-inch AMOLED display that has a resolution of 360x360 pixels. It runs on Tizen OS and offers 1.5 GB RAM and 4 GB of internal storage.

In terms of battery, it houses a 340 mAh battery. Galaxy Watch Active2 4G is compatible with Samsung Galaxy devices and smartphones running on Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5 GB RAM.

It comes with 39 workout trackers built-in with many of them focusing on indoor workouts.

The smartwatch comes with e-SIM connectivity that will let users get calls, messages and notifications. As per the company, Galaxy Watch Active2 4G is supported by Airtel and Jio.

