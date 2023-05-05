Mehul Reuben Das

After introducing it earlier this year at CES 2023, Samsung has finally officially launched the premium Neo QLED TVs in India. This year, the business unveiled new 8K TV models in a range of sizes, including a new 98-inch model. It has been selling 98-inch TVs that can display 4K resolution but not greater resolution.

The newest Neo QLED TVs from Samsung include an Infinity Screen and Infinity One design, allowing for an ultra-slim profile. Samsung’s sophisticated Neural Quantum technology, which we’ve seen in previous models, drives the recently introduced Samsung Neo QLED TV. The chip powers the Quantum Mini LED-lit TV’s 14-bit processing and AI upscaling.

The new Neo QLED 8K and Neo QLED TV lineup focus on increased connection, security with Knox Vault, personalization, gaming experience, and sustainability. Samsung expects to double its revenue in 2023 as a result of this new series.

The Neo QLED 8K TVs will be available in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes for Rs 3,14,990. The Neo QLED 4K TVs will be available in panel sizes ranging from 50 to 85 inches, with prices beginning at Rs 1,41,990. Until May 25, 2023, Samsung is also providing a free Samsung Soundbar HW-Q990 worth Rs 99,990 with select Neo QLED 8K TVs and a free Samsung Soundbar HW-Q800 worth Rs 44,990 with Neo QLED 4K TVs.

“In the QLED TV segment, which is synonymous with premium TVs, we saw growth of 2X between 2020 and 2022,” Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President of Samsung’s Consumer Electronics Business, told Business Today. We expect to rise by 2X in 2023, owing to the forthcoming Neo QLED 8K and Neo QLED TV lines. Furthermore, the QLED 8K TV market grew 2X in 2022 and is expected to grow 3X in 2023.”

For example, between 2020 and 2022, sales of Samsung TVs larger than 55 inches increased by 150 per cent. 65-inch and larger TVs increased by 230 per cent, while 75-inch and larger TVs increased by 300 per cent. Samsung anticipates a 2X increase in 55-inch and larger TV sales in 2023 over the previous year.

Surprisingly, Samsung maintains that demand for premium smart TVs is not limited to metros and major cities. Tier 2 and other smaller cities are growing twice as quickly as major cities. “Over the last few years, two major trends have emerged: consumers are opting for larger screens, upsizing, and embracing premium TVs like never before.”

We’ve also witnessed an increase in the number of young people purchasing expensive QLED TVs in recent years. “The average age of a premium TV buyer has steadily decreased, from 38 in 2020 to 34 today,” Singh continues.

Samsung will also expand its retail approach in order to increase its market share. Samsung plans to increase the number of QLED TV retailers in the country from the current 2,500 to 5,000 this year.