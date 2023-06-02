Mehul Reuben Das

On Thursday, Samsung unveiled its latest OLED TV models in India. The new lineup consists of the S95C and S90C series, which are available in display sizes of 77 inches, 65 inches, and 55 inches. These TVs are powered by Samsung’s AI-enabled Neural Quantum Processor 4K and boast a Pantone-certified display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz.

It is worth mentioning that all the new OLED TV models are manufactured in India. In addition, they come with the Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro feature, specifically designed for gaming enthusiasts. As an added bonus, these TVs are bundled with a solar-powered remote control.

Samsung S95C and S90C series 4K OLED TVs: Specifications and Features

The latest range of Samsung OLED TVs is powered by the company’s Neural Quantum Processor with 4K Upscaling technology. This advanced AI technology enhances the quality of sub-4K content, bringing it close to 4K resolution. The display of these TVs is PANTONE certified, ensuring a wide array of vibrant colours. It is capable of delivering an impressive palette of 2,030 Pantone colours and 110 shades of skin tones. Additionally, these TVs feature an EyeComfort Mode, which intelligently adjusts the screen’s brightness and tone according to the ambient lighting conditions, providing a comfortable viewing experience.

The Samsung OLED TV series showcases the Infinity One Design, which incorporates slim bezels, providing an immersive viewing experience with minimal distractions. These TVs also come with an attachable One Connect Box, simplifying cable management and reducing clutter.

In terms of audio, the TVs support wireless Dolby Atmos, offering an immersive sound experience. They also feature OTS+ (Object Tracking Sound Plus) technology, further enhancing the audio quality. For a truly captivating audio experience, the Q-Symphony feature enables simultaneous playback of sound from the TV speakers and a connected soundbar.

One unique aspect of the new models is their remote control, which is equipped with solar charging capabilities. It can be charged using indoor lighting or electromagnetic waves emitted by various home devices, providing convenience and reducing the need for battery replacements.

The Samsung OLED TVs cater to gaming enthusiasts with Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro technology, which delivers a high refresh rate of up to 144Hz. This ensures smooth and responsive gaming performance. Additionally, the TVs offer a range of gaming features such as Game Bar, Mini Map Zoom, and Virtual Aim Point, enhancing the gaming experience.

Another notable feature is the inbuilt IoT (Internet of Things) Hub, which serves as a centralized control system for connected smart devices. The TVs come with a Calm Onboarding feature, simplifying the process of connecting and setting up IoT-enabled devices. With integrated IoT sensors, users can conveniently connect and control surrounding smart devices from the TV itself.

Samsung S95C and S90C series 4K OLED TVs: Price, availability and offers

The new Samsung OLED TV series is priced starting at Rs. 1,69,990. This range includes the S95C and S90C series, which are available in 77-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch sizes. The TVs will be available for purchase from today onwards through Samsung’s official channels and other leading retail stores.

It is worth noting that all the OLED TV models launched today are manufactured in India, showcasing Samsung’s commitment to local production. Additionally, these TVs come with a two-year warranty, ensuring customer satisfaction and peace of mind.

Samsung is also providing attractive offers for customers. They are offering up to 20 per cent cashback on purchases made through select bank cards, providing additional savings. Furthermore, easy EMI (Equated Monthly Installment) options are available, starting at Rs. 2,990, making it more convenient for customers to purchase these high-end TVs.