With an aim to provide a portable storage solution to content creators and IT professionals, Samsung on 3 August introduced its first non-volatile memory (NVMe)-based solid-state drive (SSD) called "X5" in India.

The portable SSD is priced at Rs 27,999 for 500 GB, Rs 48,999 for 1 TB and Rs 97,999 for the 2 TB variant.

"SSD 'X5' is designed to enable ultra-fast transfer of large multimedia and data files, thereby saving users' valuable time," Sukesh Jain, Senior Vice President, IT and Mobile Enterprise Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

"Whether editing 4K videos, creating real-time 3D rendering images or compiling high-resolution photos, SSD 'X5' delivers maximized performance levels, durability and reliability for professionals working with heavy multimedia files," he added.

Based on "Thunderbolt" technology, SSD "X5" offers 40Gbps bandwidth — up to four times faster than USB 3.1.

The X5 also offers a read speed of up to 2,800MB per second — which is up to 5.2 times faster than the widely used SATA interface portable SSDs and up to 25.5 times faster than external HDDs, the company said.

There is a shock-resistant internal frame and rough metal housing which can withstand accidental drops of up to two metres, the company added.