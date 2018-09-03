Monday, September 03, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 03 September, 2018 14:00 IST

Samsung launches its first NVMe-based portable SSD, the X5 in India at Rs 27,999

Based on "Thunderbolt" technology, SSD "X5" offers 40Gbps bandwidth — up to four times faster than USB 3.1.

With an aim to provide a portable storage solution to content creators and IT professionals, Samsung on 3 August introduced its first non-volatile memory (NVMe)-based solid-state drive (SSD) called "X5" in India.

The portable SSD is priced at Rs 27,999 for 500 GB, Rs 48,999 for 1 TB and Rs 97,999 for the 2 TB variant.

Samsung portable SSD. Image: Samsung

Samsung portable SSD. Image: Samsung

"SSD 'X5' is designed to enable ultra-fast transfer of large multimedia and data files, thereby saving users' valuable time," Sukesh Jain, Senior Vice President, IT and Mobile Enterprise Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

"Whether editing 4K videos, creating real-time 3D rendering images or compiling high-resolution photos, SSD 'X5' delivers maximized performance levels, durability and reliability for professionals working with heavy multimedia files," he added.

Based on "Thunderbolt" technology, SSD "X5" offers 40Gbps bandwidth  up to four times faster than USB 3.1.

The X5 also offers a read speed of up to 2,800MB per second  which is up to 5.2 times faster than the widely used SATA interface portable SSDs and up to 25.5 times faster than external HDDs, the company said.

There is a shock-resistant internal frame and rough metal housing which can withstand accidental drops of up to two metres, the company added.

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


