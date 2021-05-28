FP Trending

Samsung launched two new tablets namely Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite on Thursday, 27 May. SVP and Head of Experience Planning Team, Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics Woncheol Chai said that the newly launched tablets are equipped with stunning features and have been designed to meet the daily needs of Samsung consumers. Both Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy A7 Lite will be available from June in the select countries.

Powered with Octa-core 2x2.2GHz + 6x1.8 GHz processor, Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a 12.4-inch display with an S Pen included in the box. The tablet has an 8 MP primary camera and a 5 MP front camera. It works on Android 11 OS and has 5G connectivity with Bluetooth v5.0.

It comes in two variants, a 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage and a 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. The memory is expandable up to 1 TB.

Equipped with Dolby Atmos, the tab has Dual Stereo Speakers sound by AKG.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE is available in four colours namely, Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink.

On the other hand, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite runs on Octa-core 4x2.3GHz + 4x1.8GHz processor. It has an 8.7-inch display and like Galaxy Tab S7 FE, it also has Android 11 OS.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has a 7 MP rear camera along with a 2 MP front camera. It comes in two configurations, 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage or 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage.

Available in grey and silver colours, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite also has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.