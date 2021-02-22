FP Trending

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ in August last year and the company has now launched the Mystic Navy colour edition of both the Android tablets in India. Apart from the new colour variants, both tablets now get Samsung's latest One UI 3 software update. The Galaxy Tab S7 sports an 11-inch LTPS TFT display while the Galaxy Tab S7+ sports a 12.4 inch Super AMOLED display. Both come with S Pen in the box and run on Samsung One UI 3 on top of the Android 11 operating system. The Galaxy Tab S7 sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, while the Galaxy Tab S7+ gets an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Powering the tablets is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset paired with Adreno 650 GPU and come with two storage options of 6 GB RAM / 128 GB and 8 GB RAM / 256 GB internal storage. The storage can further be expandable to 512 GB via a microSD card. Both come with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13 MP main sensor with f / 2.0 aperture, LED flash, a 5 MP 123° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture. On the front is the 8 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.

Now available in Mystic Navy. Starting at ₹54999. What’s more? Get ₹10000 Keyboard Cover or ₹7000 off on Buds+. https://t.co/ffzS2gvBaR

T&C apply. #Samsung — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) February 22, 2021

The Galaxy Tab S7 is backed by an 8,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, while the Galaxy Tab S7+ gets a 10,090 mAh battery with 45 W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 comes at a price of Rs 54,999, while the Galaxy Tab S7+ is priced at Rs 69,999.

As part of the bundle offers, customers will get an instant HDFC Bank cashback of Rs 9,000 and Rs 10,000 on Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ respectively via Samsung.com and other leading retail stores. Additionally, there will be Rs 7000 discount on Galaxy Buds+ and Rs 10000 discount on the keyboard cover.

The Galaxy Tab S7+ and Galaxy Tab S7 will be available in Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Silver and now in Mystic Navy colours on Samsung.com and other leading retail stores.