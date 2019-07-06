tech2 News Staff

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) sporting a metallic body with an 8-inch display that has an aspect ratio of 16:10, running Android 9 Pie. The company hasn’t revealed the price nor the availability of the tablet in India yet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) features

The tablet comes bundled with a two-month subscription of YouTube Premium and a three-month subscription of Spotify Premium. It has a new ‘Kids Home’ mode that locks down the tablet into a kid-friendly interface for “fun and interactive features” and it can be enabled from the Quick Panel. There’s a ‘Family Share’ feature as well that allows users to share schedules, notes, photos and reminders among each other.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) specifications

The Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) is running on a quad-core SoC with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512 GB via a microSD card. It has an 8-inch WXGA TFT display with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:10.

It has an 8 MP camera sensor on the rear with autofocus and a 2 MP camera on the front. The tablet comes packed in a slim body with a thickness of only 8 mm, weighing in at 345 g for the Wi-Fi variant whereas 347 g for the LTE model. It packs a dual-speaker system for multimedia viewing. The tablet is powered by a 5,100 mAh battery. There are two colour variants of the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019).

In terms of connectivity options, it supports Wi-Fi a/b/g/n in both the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands. There’s also support for Wi-Fi Direct and Bluetooth 4.2. For charging and data transfer, the tablet has a USB 2.0 Type-B connector.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.