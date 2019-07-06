Saturday, July 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung launches Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) with 8-inch display and 5,100 mAh battery

The new tablet from Samsung offers buyers with YouTube Premium and Spotify Premium subscriptions

tech2 News StaffJul 06, 2019 18:19:03 IST

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) sporting a metallic body with an 8-inch display that has an aspect ratio of 16:10, running Android 9 Pie. The company hasn’t revealed the price nor the availability of the tablet in India yet.

Samsung launches Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) with 8-inch display and 5,100 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019).

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) features

The tablet comes bundled with a two-month subscription of YouTube Premium and a three-month subscription of Spotify Premium. It has a new ‘Kids Home’ mode that locks down the tablet into a kid-friendly interface for “fun and interactive features” and it can be enabled from the Quick Panel. There’s a ‘Family Share’ feature as well that allows users to share schedules, notes, photos and reminders among each other.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) specifications

The Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) is running on a quad-core SoC with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512 GB via a microSD card. It has an 8-inch WXGA TFT display with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:10.

It has an 8 MP camera sensor on the rear with autofocus and a 2 MP camera on the front. The tablet comes packed in a slim body with a thickness of only 8 mm, weighing in at 345 g for the Wi-Fi variant whereas 347 g for the LTE model. It packs a dual-speaker system for multimedia viewing. The tablet is powered by a 5,100 mAh battery. There are two colour variants of the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019).

In terms of connectivity options, it supports Wi-Fi a/b/g/n in both the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands. There’s also support for Wi-Fi Direct and Bluetooth 4.2. For charging and data transfer, the tablet has a USB 2.0 Type-B connector.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Private video

Private video

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications


also see

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, Tab A 10.1 launched in India; pricing starts at Rs 14,999

Jun 24, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, Tab A 10.1 launched in India; pricing starts at Rs 14,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e review: An Android tablet that makes sense

Galaxy Tab S5e

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e review: An Android tablet that makes sense

Jun 28, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will come with 3D ToF camera, lens maker confirms

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will come with 3D ToF camera, lens maker confirms

Jul 05, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro may just be the 5G variant we have been hearing about

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro may just be the 5G variant we have been hearing about

Jun 27, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus with centered hole punch display leaked in early images

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus with centered hole punch display leaked in early images

Jun 28, 2019
Samsung is working on 6.7-inch clamshell foldable smartphone, might launch in 2020

Samsung

Samsung is working on 6.7-inch clamshell foldable smartphone, might launch in 2020

Jun 26, 2019

science

New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Schizophrenia

New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Jul 05, 2019
Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Cancer Therapy

Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Jul 05, 2019
Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Neurobiology

Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Jul 04, 2019
Fire on the mountain: Massive volcano Stromboli explodes in biggest eruption since 2007

Volcanic Eruption

Fire on the mountain: Massive volcano Stromboli explodes in biggest eruption since 2007

Jul 04, 2019