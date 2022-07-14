FP Staff

Samsung announced the launch of another budget smartphone for the Indian Market today, the Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy M13. The South Korean tech giant hopes to further consolidate its position in India through another Galaxy M Device.

The Galaxy M series is one of Samsung’s most popular smartphone brands in India, and since its launch in 2019, it has sold over 42 million units in the country.

The Galaxy M13 series is available in two models and subsequently a number of different variants, and will be available to potential customers from July 23. The Galaxy M13 5G comes with 11 5G bands, whereas the regular M13 does not support 5G.

We take a look at the specifications, pricing and launch offers that Samsung is offering with their new Galaxy M13 series.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset that can clock up to 2.2GHz. The smartphones support up to 12GB RAM with RAM Plus feature, which basically is a software-enabled virtual RAM feature.

The Galaxy M13 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. There’s a dual-camera setup on the back with 50MP+2MP sensors. On the front, there’s a 5MP camera.

The smartphone supports 11 5G Bands: N1(2100), N3(1800), N5(850), N7(2600), N8(900), N20(800), N28(700), N38(2600), N40(2300), N41(2500) and N78(3500)

The Galaxy M13 smartphones come with a unique Auto Data Switching feature. With this feature, users can make or receive calls using the data of the secondary SIM even when the primary SIM is in a no-network area.

The Galaxy M135G is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with 15W charging.

Samsung Galaxy M13 Specifications

The 4G version of the Galaxy M13 is powered by the Exynos 850 chipset and comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display, with Gorilla Glass 5.

The rear cameras include 50MP+5MP (UW-123 FOV)+2MP (Depth) while there’s an 8MP front-facing camera. The device has an Android 12-based One UI Core 4 interface and is backed by a 6000 mAh battery with 15W charging.

Samsung Galaxy M13 Series Prices and Launch Offers

The Galaxy M13 5G is priced at Rs 13999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs 15999 for 6GB + 128GB variant, while the regular Galaxy M13 is available for Rs 11999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs 13999 for 6GB + 128GB variant.

Furthermore, as part of a special launch offer, ICICI Bank card users can avail an instant discount of INR 1000 across the devices.

Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy M13 will be available on Samsung’s website, Amazon and a few select retail stores starting July 23.