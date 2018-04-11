You are here:
Samsung launches Galaxy J7 Duo with dual camera setup and 4 GB RAM priced at Rs 16,990 in India

News-Analysis IANS Apr 11, 2018 14:06 PM IST

Samsung India on 11 April launched Galaxy J7 Duo with dual camera — a first in the J series — at Rs 16,990.

Galaxy J7 Duo comes with rear camera system of 13 MP+5 MP setup and 8 MP front camera. The device comes with Android Oreo.

"The introduction of dual camera in Galaxy J shows that we listen to our consumers and bring meaningful innovations that help enhance their lives," Mohandeep Singh, senior vice president, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

Galaxy J7 Duo will be available in black and gold colours across retail stores starting on 12 April.

The device has Exynos 7 series processor, 4 GB RAM and 32 GB memory that is expandable up to 256 GB using a microSD card.

The device has 5.5-inch HD "Super AMOLED" display and houses 3,000 mAh battery. The App Pair feature lets users work on two apps simultaneously.

"The superior specifications along with other innovative camera features in Galaxy J7 Duo will further consolidate our leadership position," Singh added.


