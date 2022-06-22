Wednesday, June 22, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung launches the Galaxy F13 budget smartphone in India, Checkout the specs, prices and offers

Samsung launches the Galaxy F13, an entry-level budget smartphone that comes with an FHD+ display, a triple rear camera set up and a 6,000mAh Battery. Starting at Rs 11,999, the F13 will be available from June 29th onwards.


FP StaffJun 22, 2022 16:11:05 IST

Samsung launched their latest budget smartphone, the Galaxy F13 in India today. The new F-series entry-level smartphone comes with an FHD+ display, a triple rear camera set up and a 6,000mAh Battery.

Powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC, the Galaxy F13 comes in two variants, the higher of which has been equipped with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also comes with some unique features such as segment-first auto data switching and support for up to 4GB of virtual RAM.

Samsung launches the Galaxy F13 budget smartphone in India, Checkout the specs, prices and offers (1)

We take a look at the features, specifications, pricing and special offers that Samsung has launched the Galaxy F13 with.

Samsung Galaxy F13: Specifications and features:
The Samsung Galaxy F13 is equipped with a 16.62cm FHD+ display which supports a refresh rate of 60Hz and has a maximum brightness of 480 nits. The phone is powered by an Exynos 850 SoC, which has been with up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The phone also supports up to 4GB of virtual RAM. It also supports expandable storage up to 1TB via a microSDXC slot.

The Samsung Galaxy F13 comes with a triple camera setup on the back comprising a 50MP main camera along with a 5MP ultrawide and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone also has an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The new Galaxy F13 has a new auto data switching feature that allows users to stay connected via mobile data connection from a second SIM card in case the first SIM card goes out of network coverage or faces any other connectivity issue.

The F13 also comes equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging and power-saving features like AI power management that puts apps that have not been used in three days in a deep sleep state.

Samsung Galaxy F13: Pricing and availability
The Samsung Galaxy F13 is available in three colourways, waterfall blue, sunrise copper, and nightsky green. The phone will be available starting June 29, 2022 on Samsung.com, Flipkart.com, and a select number of other retail stores.

The Samsung Galaxy F13 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the lower 4GB+64 GB variant, whereas the 4GB+128GB variant comes in at Rs 12,999. Potential customers who plan on using their ICICI Bank credit and debit cards can get an additional instant bank discount of Rs 1,000 on purchasing the phone.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Motorola

Motorola launches the Moto G82 5G in India, check out the specs, launch offers, and price

Jun 07, 2022
Motorola launches the Moto G82 5G in India, check out the specs, launch offers, and price
Realme launches C30 budget smartphone with 5,000mAh Battery, 8MP Camera in India, check all details

Realme

Realme launches C30 budget smartphone with 5,000mAh Battery, 8MP Camera in India, check all details

Jun 21, 2022
Realme Launches the GT Neo 3T globally, check out the specifications, Indian price and availability

Realme

Realme Launches the GT Neo 3T globally, check out the specifications, Indian price and availability

Jun 07, 2022
Oppo launches the K10 5G in India, check out the specs, price and launch offers

Oppo

Oppo launches the K10 5G in India, check out the specs, price and launch offers

Jun 08, 2022
Nokia G11 Plus may get launched soon, specifications & performance scores appear on Geekbench

Nokia G11 Plus may get launched soon, specifications & performance scores appear on Geekbench

Jun 17, 2022
Looks like the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 is shaping up to an iPad Pro rival

Samsung

Looks like the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 is shaping up to an iPad Pro rival

Jun 09, 2022

science

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022
NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover found “human trash” on Mars

NASA

NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover found “human trash” on Mars

Jun 16, 2022
Explained: How Swiss researchers pulled clean drinking water from thin air with no energy input

Explainers

Explained: How Swiss researchers pulled clean drinking water from thin air with no energy input

Jun 13, 2022
China working on space-based solar panels, plans to replace ground-based solar panels

Solar Energy

China working on space-based solar panels, plans to replace ground-based solar panels

Jun 08, 2022