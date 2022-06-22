FP Staff

Samsung launched their latest budget smartphone, the Galaxy F13 in India today. The new F-series entry-level smartphone comes with an FHD+ display, a triple rear camera set up and a 6,000mAh Battery.

Powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC, the Galaxy F13 comes in two variants, the higher of which has been equipped with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also comes with some unique features such as segment-first auto data switching and support for up to 4GB of virtual RAM.

We take a look at the features, specifications, pricing and special offers that Samsung has launched the Galaxy F13 with.

Samsung Galaxy F13: Specifications and features:

The Samsung Galaxy F13 is equipped with a 16.62cm FHD+ display which supports a refresh rate of 60Hz and has a maximum brightness of 480 nits. The phone is powered by an Exynos 850 SoC, which has been with up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The phone also supports up to 4GB of virtual RAM. It also supports expandable storage up to 1TB via a microSDXC slot.

The Samsung Galaxy F13 comes with a triple camera setup on the back comprising a 50MP main camera along with a 5MP ultrawide and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone also has an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The new Galaxy F13 has a new auto data switching feature that allows users to stay connected via mobile data connection from a second SIM card in case the first SIM card goes out of network coverage or faces any other connectivity issue.

The F13 also comes equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging and power-saving features like AI power management that puts apps that have not been used in three days in a deep sleep state.

Samsung Galaxy F13: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy F13 is available in three colourways, waterfall blue, sunrise copper, and nightsky green. The phone will be available starting June 29, 2022 on Samsung.com, Flipkart.com, and a select number of other retail stores.

The Samsung Galaxy F13 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the lower 4GB+64 GB variant, whereas the 4GB+128GB variant comes in at Rs 12,999. Potential customers who plan on using their ICICI Bank credit and debit cards can get an additional instant bank discount of Rs 1,000 on purchasing the phone.