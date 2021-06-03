FP Trending

Samsung has announced a fresh lineup of the Galaxy Book laptops with Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G. The two laptops are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets. The Galaxy Book Go series gives customers more affordable choices at accessible prices. The Galaxy Book Go is the basic model and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor. It is available in two RAM variants 4 GB or 8 GB, and two storage options – 64 GB and 128 GB.

It comes with a 14-inch 1080p LCD panel. It weighs 1.38 kg and is 14.9 mm in thickness. It comes with two USB Type-C ports, one USB-A port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a 720p webcam, and a microSD card slot.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G is supported by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 processor. It comes with 5G connectivity, with other features including up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage. It has a 14-inch LCD panel with a 1080p resolution. The South Korean company has not disclosed any further information on other details and pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G are priced at $349 onwards (Rs 25,500 approx). At this price, the Galaxy Book Go stands as a contemporary to Chromebook devices.

The Galaxy Book Go Wi-Fi version and the LTE version will be available from 10 June in select markets. While the Galaxy Book Go 5G will be available sometime later this year. Its date has not been finalized yet. Samsung Care+, a dedicated product support service to cover accidental screen cracks, repairs, and more, will be available for the Galaxy Book Go series in select regions.