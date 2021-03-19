Friday, March 19, 2021Back to
Samsung launches Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 in India at a starting price of Rs 26,499, Rs 34,999 respectively

Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 sport a 64 MP rear quad-camera setup and punch hole display.


tech2 News StaffMar 19, 2021 16:27:22 IST

Samsung recently launched Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 globally. The company has announced the India pricing of the two handsets today. Both Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 feature a 90 Hz Infinity O display. The phones have an IP67 rating, which means they can withstand up to 30 minutes in 1-meter water, and are dust, spill and splash resistant. The two smartphones come in four colour variants – black, violet, white and blue. The two A-series phones run on OneUI 3.

Samsung launches Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 in India at a starting price of Rs 26,499, Rs 34,999 respectively

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 pricing, availability

Galaxy A72 comes in two storage variants. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 34,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 37,999.

Galaxy A52 also comes in two storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 26,499 and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 27,999.

Samsung is offering a cashback of up to Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards and up to Rs 2,000 on Galaxy A52. The buyers will also get a cashback of Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,500 on Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 respectively on EMI transactions made via Zest Money.

Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 feature a 90 Hz Super AMOLED display, whereas the Galaxy A52 sports a 120 Hz Super AMOLED refresh rate display. Both phones feature 800 nits brightness. Both models are powered by Snapdragon 720G chipset.

Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 sport a rear quad-camera setup, including a 64 MP primary sensor, 12 MP ultra-wide sensor, 5 MP depth sensor, and a 5 MP macro camera. For selfies, the two Galaxy A-series phones, sport a 32 MP camera that sits behind a punch-hole design on the display.

The camera on the new A-series smartphones also support Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). Samsung Galaxy A72's camera system also includes a telephoto lens enabling 3x optical zoom.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy A72 is fuelled by a larger 5,000 mAh battery. Both phones come with support for 25 W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 comes with up to 256 GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded to up to 1 TB using a microSD card. Galaxy A52 offers 128 GB storage.

