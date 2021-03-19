tech2 News StaffMar 19, 2021 16:27:22 IST
Samsung recently launched Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 globally. The company has announced the India pricing of the two handsets today. Both Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 feature a 90 Hz Infinity O display. The phones have an IP67 rating, which means they can withstand up to 30 minutes in 1-meter water, and are dust, spill and splash resistant. The two smartphones come in four colour variants – black, violet, white and blue. The two A-series phones run on OneUI 3.
Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 pricing, availability
Galaxy A72 comes in two storage variants. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 34,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 37,999.
Galaxy A52 also comes in two storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 26,499 and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 27,999.
Samsung is offering a cashback of up to Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards and up to Rs 2,000 on Galaxy A52. The buyers will also get a cashback of Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,500 on Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 respectively on EMI transactions made via Zest Money.
The new Samsung #GalaxyA series has an Awesome 90Hz sAMOLED Screen, Awesome 64MP with OIS* Camera, Awesome Water and Dust Resistance with IP67* and a Long Lasting Battery life. pic.twitter.com/OQlhV9qFEe
— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 19, 2021
Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 specifications
The Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 feature a 90 Hz Super AMOLED display, whereas the Galaxy A52 sports a 120 Hz Super AMOLED refresh rate display. Both phones feature 800 nits brightness. Both models are powered by Snapdragon 720G chipset.
Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 sport a rear quad-camera setup, including a 64 MP primary sensor, 12 MP ultra-wide sensor, 5 MP depth sensor, and a 5 MP macro camera. For selfies, the two Galaxy A-series phones, sport a 32 MP camera that sits behind a punch-hole design on the display.
The camera on the new A-series smartphones also support Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). Samsung Galaxy A72's camera system also includes a telephoto lens enabling 3x optical zoom.
The Samsung Galaxy A52 is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy A72 is fuelled by a larger 5,000 mAh battery. Both phones come with support for 25 W fast charging.
The Samsung Galaxy A72 comes with up to 256 GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded to up to 1 TB using a microSD card. Galaxy A52 offers 128 GB storage.
