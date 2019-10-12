tech2 News Staff

Some users were understandably not very excited about the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus partially because of the high price and partially because the Note 10-series was playing catchup with innovation. You can read our true feelings about the Galaxy Note 10 Plus in our detailed review. However, now it would appear that Samsung is working on a cheaper version of the Note 10 in order to boost sales.

A report by Sammobile has shown that the South Korean smartphone giant is working on a device called the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and it is possible that the device will be released in the coming months, or at least it will be released before the Galaxy S11.

The report states that a Samsung phone with the model number SM-N770F will be heading to Europe in at least two colour options. While not much is known about the device except for the fact that the device will be more affordable than the Note 10. It will also quite definitely have the S-pen otherwise it would make no sense to call it a Note device.

We should know more about the device such as specs and other hardware details in the coming days or weeks.