Saturday, October 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung is reportedly working on a cheaper Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphone

The report states that a Samsung phone with the model number SM-N770F will be heading to Europe.


tech2 News StaffOct 12, 2019 14:14:03 IST

Some users were understandably not very excited about the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus partially because of the high price and partially because the Note 10-series was playing catchup with innovation. You can read our true feelings about the Galaxy Note 10 Plus in our detailed review. However, now it would appear that Samsung is working on a cheaper version of the Note 10 in order to boost sales.

Samsung is reportedly working on a cheaper Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphone

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. Image: Kaushal/Tech2

report by Sammobile has shown that the South Korean smartphone giant is working on a device called the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and it is possible that the device will be released in the coming months, or at least it will be released before the Galaxy S11.

The report states that a Samsung phone with the model number SM-N770F will be heading to Europe in at least two colour options. While not much is known about the device except for the fact that the device will be more affordable than the Note 10. It will also quite definitely have the S-pen otherwise it would make no sense to call it a Note device.

We should know more about the device such as specs and other hardware details in the coming days or weeks.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Deleted video

Deleted video

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Samsung

Samsung says it will invest $11 billion by 2025 to upgrade its display production line

Oct 10, 2019
Samsung says it will invest $11 billion by 2025 to upgrade its display production line
Samsung is rolling out critical Galaxy and Note security update to 40 million users

Samsung

Samsung is rolling out critical Galaxy and Note security update to 40 million users

Oct 09, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Fold to start second pre-booking in India on 11 October

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold to start second pre-booking in India on 11 October

Oct 08, 2019
Samsung stops phone production in China due to rising labour costs, to expand in India

Samsung

Samsung stops phone production in China due to rising labour costs, to expand in India

Oct 03, 2019
Samsung patent reveals that company could be working on a phone with a flexible sliding display

Samsung

Samsung patent reveals that company could be working on a phone with a flexible sliding display

Oct 04, 2019
Google discloses new Zero-Day exploit for Android affecting Samsung, Xiaomi and more

Samsung

Google discloses new Zero-Day exploit for Android affecting Samsung, Xiaomi and more

Oct 04, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019