tech2 News Staff

The annual consumer tech extravaganza, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, USA, from 8-11 Jan 2019. With still a month to go, some companies have already started teasing what they would be announcing at CES 2019.

Korean giant Samsung is expected to showcase its new type of notebook display — a 4K OLED panel — for 13.3-inch, 14-inch and 15.6-inch laptop models. The OLED panels are expected to have considerable advantages over the comparable LCD panel displays, but the prices for the same would also be at a significant premium.

According to a report in GizChina, the reported price of a 2K to 4K OLED screen could be between $59 to $60 higher than a comparable LCD panel. Samsung made 4K OLED laptops may get a price advantage over other brands, as Samsung makes its displays in-house. This new display is expected to have low blue light, wider viewing angles and a slim profile as compared to their LCD counterparts.

But considering Samsung isn't really a leader when it comes to laptop sales, it will have to get other brand partners on board to truly make 4K OLED panels mainstream.

A report in NotebookCheck speculates that Samsung is in talks with HP, Lenovo and Dell to incorporate this tech on their laptops.

For all we know, OLED laptops could be a trend to look out for at the next edition of CES.