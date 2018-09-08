Saturday, September 08, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 08 September, 2018 15:16 IST

Samsung is offering big discounts on Galaxy On Max, Galaxy On7 Prime, more

Samsung has organised a five day fest, which ends of 9 September. Here’s all you need to know.

Samsung is holding a five-day fest, wherein it is offering some considerable discounts on various smartphones. The Samsung Fest kicked off on 5 September and is scheduled to go on till 9 September, which is tomorrow.

Therefore, before the sale wraps up, we bring you some of the best discounts and deals from the ongoing sale. First spotted by BGR India, the ongoing sale is being held on Samsung’s e-Shop, with additional five percent cashbacks for customers who make payment via Paytm.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime (64 GB)

One of the most striking discounts is on the 64 GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime, which is available for Rs 11,990 during the Samsung Fest, as against the original price of Rs 13,990. There are also some EMI options on the phone, starting at Rs 1,998 per month, along with a few exchange offers as well.

The Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime. Samsung Mobile India

The Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime. Samsung Mobile India

Samsung Galaxy On Max

There is also a Rs 500 discount on the Samsung Galaxy On Max, which has brought the price of the smartphone down to Rs 11,990, from Rs 12,490. There are also EMI options available, that start at Rs 1,998 per month.

Galaxy On Nxt (64 GB)

The Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 64 GB model is also available at Rs 2,000 discount, bring the smartphone’s price down to Rs 10,900 during the Samsung Fest. The phone also has EMI options starting at Rs 1,816 per month.

Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro

Finally, there is a Rs 1,200 discount on the two-year-old Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro, which brings the price of the device down to Rs 6,290 till 9 September. There seems to be no EMI options available for the smartphone.

tags


India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Samsung Galaxy Prime

Samsung Galaxy J4 Prime, Galaxy J6 Prime leaked on official website in Vietnam

Sep 01, 2018

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star goes on sale for the first time at Rs 34,990 on Amazon

Aug 27, 2018

Samsung

Samsung to introduce premium tech on mid-ranged Galaxy A-series phones in 2019

Sep 04, 2018

Galaxy J2 Core

Samsung's first Android Go budget smartphone Galaxy J2 Core announced in India

Aug 24, 2018

Android Oreo

Samsung finally begins rolling out Android Oreo 8.1 to the Galaxy J5 (2017)

Aug 26, 2018

Samsung

Samsung collaborates with PVR cinemas to introduce 4K Onyx Cinema LED in India

Aug 27, 2018

science

Astrophysics

Gravitational wave detectors could see a boost with tech from a new study

Sep 08, 2018

NaVIC

ISRO's NaVIC to seep into mobiles by next year, scientist reveals at Space Expo

Sep 08, 2018

Obesity

We inherit bad fat from our fathers and good fat from mothers, study finds

Sep 08, 2018

On Mars

NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity takes dusty yet cool panorama after sampling study

Sep 08, 2018