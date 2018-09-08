Samsung is holding a five-day fest, wherein it is offering some considerable discounts on various smartphones. The Samsung Fest kicked off on 5 September and is scheduled to go on till 9 September, which is tomorrow.

Therefore, before the sale wraps up, we bring you some of the best discounts and deals from the ongoing sale. First spotted by BGR India, the ongoing sale is being held on Samsung’s e-Shop, with additional five percent cashbacks for customers who make payment via Paytm.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime (64 GB)

One of the most striking discounts is on the 64 GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime, which is available for Rs 11,990 during the Samsung Fest, as against the original price of Rs 13,990. There are also some EMI options on the phone, starting at Rs 1,998 per month, along with a few exchange offers as well.

Samsung Galaxy On Max

There is also a Rs 500 discount on the Samsung Galaxy On Max, which has brought the price of the smartphone down to Rs 11,990, from Rs 12,490. There are also EMI options available, that start at Rs 1,998 per month.

Galaxy On Nxt (64 GB)

The Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 64 GB model is also available at Rs 2,000 discount, bring the smartphone’s price down to Rs 10,900 during the Samsung Fest. The phone also has EMI options starting at Rs 1,816 per month.

Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro

Finally, there is a Rs 1,200 discount on the two-year-old Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro, which brings the price of the device down to Rs 6,290 till 9 September. There seems to be no EMI options available for the smartphone.