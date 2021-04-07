Wednesday, April 07, 2021Back to
Samsung is expected to discontinue Exynos 990 chipset-powered Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung will release Galaxy S20 FE the Snapdragon 865+ version, and stop the production of the Exynos 990-powered version.


Apr 07, 2021

Samsung has launched Galaxy S20 FE (Review) in two different variants – 4G and 5G. The company's in-house Exynos 990 SoC powered the 4G variant while the 5G model had Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. According to a reliable leakster, Ice Universe, Samsung may well be on its way to discontinue the Exynos 990 SoC-powered variant and may replace it with the Snapdragon 865 chipset in the 4G model as well. While the phone received critical acclaim, it was primarily for the 5G variant, with Qualcomm chipset, that stood out for experts as well as users.

Galaxy S20 FE.Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto

The 4G model came under heavy criticism due to its poor battery and dull performance as compared to its Snapdragon 865 SoC-powered sibling.

According to tipster's tweet, the company will release Galaxy S20 FE the Snapdragon 865+ version, and stop the production of the Exynos 990-powered version. However, there is still no word on when and where the phone will be available.

The leak could also mean that the upcoming new Galaxy S20 FE (SM-G780G) will be powered by Snapdragon 865+SoC.

Having said that, the speculation is merely based on leaks and the company has also not said anything about whether or not there was any plan to drop Exynos990.

