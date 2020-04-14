tech2 News Staff

Much before Samsung launched Bixby, the company's Galaxy smartphones used the S voice assistant. However, with Bixby now taking centre stage, Samsung has announced an official last date for the S voice assistant.

In a support page, Samsung has revealed that starting 1 June 2020, the S voice assistant will be discontinued, reports SamMobile.

Samsung has announced that this change will affect the following smartphones, smartwatches and tablets:

Galaxy A3

Galaxy A5

Galaxy A7

Galaxy A8

Galaxy A9

Galaxy Note FE

Galaxy Note 2

Galaxy Note 3

Galaxy Note 4

Galaxy Note 5

Galaxy S3

Galaxy S4

Galaxy S5

Galaxy S6

Galaxy S6 edge

Galaxy Note Pro 12.2

Galaxy W

Galaxy Tab 4

Galaxy Tab 4 8.0

Galaxy Tab 4 10.1

Galaxy Tab S8.4

Galaxy Tab S10.5

Gear S

Gear S2

Gear S3

Galaxy Watch

Galaxy Watch Active

Gear Sport

The S voice assistant was a little more basic as compared to Bixby, however, it could perform functions like calling, setting reminders, among other things. Bixby was launched along with the Galaxy S8, but Samsung never pulled the plug on S voice assistant, until now.

Recently, Samsung also said that it will be shutting down the Smart View app starting 5 October. This information has been updated on the app's description on both the App Store and Play Store.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.