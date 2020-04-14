Tuesday, April 14, 2020Back to
Samsung is discontinuing its S voice assistant starting 1 June 2020: Report

Samsung recently also said that it will be shutting down the Smart View app starting 5 October.


tech2 News StaffApr 14, 2020 10:03:06 IST

Much before Samsung launched Bixby, the company's Galaxy smartphones used the S voice assistant. However, with Bixby now taking centre stage, Samsung has announced an official last date for the S voice assistant.

In a support page, Samsung has revealed that starting 1 June 2020, the S voice assistant will be discontinued, reports SamMobile.

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+

Samsung has announced that this change will affect the following smartphones, smartwatches and tablets:

  • Galaxy A3
  • Galaxy A5
  • Galaxy A7
  • Galaxy A8
  • Galaxy A9
  • Galaxy Note FE
  • Galaxy Note 2
  • Galaxy Note 3
  • Galaxy Note 4
  • Galaxy Note 5
  • Galaxy S3
  • Galaxy S4
  • Galaxy S5
  • Galaxy S6
  • Galaxy S6 edge
  • Galaxy Note Pro 12.2
  • Galaxy W
  • Galaxy Tab 4
  • Galaxy Tab 4 8.0
  • Galaxy Tab 4 10.1
  • Galaxy Tab S8.4
  • Galaxy Tab S10.5
  • Gear S
  • Gear S2
  • Gear S3
  • Galaxy Watch
  • Galaxy Watch Active
  • Gear Sport

The S voice assistant was a little more basic as compared to Bixby, however, it could perform functions like calling, setting reminders, among other things. Bixby was launched along with the Galaxy S8, but Samsung never pulled the plug on S voice assistant, until now.

Recently, Samsung also said that it will be shutting down the Smart View app starting 5 October. This information has been updated on the app's description on both the App Store and Play Store.

