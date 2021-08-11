FP Trending

Samsung has introduced a new processor, named the Exynos W920, for its future wearables. As per its statement, Samsung’s new chip is the first to be based on an advanced 5-nanometer (nm) extreme ultra-violet (EUV) process node and has an LTE modem integrated into it.

The new Exynos W920 processor comes with two Arm Cortex-A55 cores for power-efficient high performance and an Arm Mali-G68 GPU for improved CPU and graphics performance. On the graphics front, the new chip’s performance is said to be 20 times better than that of the previous processor for wearables.

It comes with support for faster application launches, a 3D graphical user interface and a qHD screen.

Talking about the Exynos W920, Harry Cho, Vice President of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics, said, "Wearables like smartwatches are no longer just a cool gadget to have. They’re now a growing part of our lifestyles to keep you fit, safe and alert. With the Exynos W920, future wearables will be able to run applications with visually appealing user interfaces and more responsive user experiences while keeping you connected on the go with fast LTE".

The system-on-chip has the smallest package, which includes the Exynos W920, power management IC (PMIC), LPDDR4 and embedded multimedia card (eMMC). It can house big batteries while maintaining a sleek look.

It will also come with improved Always-on-Display functionality that will activate a dedicated low-power display processor, the Cortex-M55, to work for reduced display power consumption.

The processor also supports a 4G LTE Cat.4 modem and a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) L1 to track distance, speed, and elevation during outdoor activities. The chip will also be equipped with support for the new smartwatch OS that will result from Samsung and Google's collaboration.

The Samsung Exynos W920 will power the Galaxy Watch 4 series, which is expected to be launched globally today at the Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST.

