FP Trending

Samsung has now introduced the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, the first of its kind with a QLED display. According to the company, the 2-in-1 Galaxy Chromebook 2 offers leading features from its predecessor at a more accessible price segment and also boasts the first-ever QLED display in a Chromebook. The new device also offers reliable hardware as well as seamless integration into the Galaxy and Google ecosystems. The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is powered by the Chrome OS.

Speaking about the new system, Shoneel Kolhatkar, General Manager, Head of New Computing, Samsung Electronics America stated that with many youngsters having grown up using Chromebooks in school, as they enter the workforce, their needs have evolved as well and they are looking for a premium, powerful hardware that can elevate that intuitive Google experience. According to Kolhatkar, they have designed the Galaxy Chromebook 2 by taking the popular features like specs, design and colour from the earlier design and bringing them to a wider base of customers.

Thanks to the QLED display, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is capable of producing over a billion different colours on the 13.3-inch screen.

The device is powered by Intel processors and also supports ultra-fast Wi-Fi 6. It has a lattice keyboard with wider keycaps and bright backlighting.

Another innovative addition to the Galaxy Chromebook to is the 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity using Universal Stylus initiative (USI) pen.

The 13.9-inch thick device is available in two colour variants -- Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray and will be available from the first quarter of 2021 at $549.99.