If the latest reports coming in are correct, then the Samsung Galaxy S10 could very well be a beast of a device. We are hearing rumours of a triple camera system on at least two models of the S10 along with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint reader. Now new revelations have been made regarding the storage of the device.

As per Sammobile, it looks like the Galaxy S10 will perhaps be the first device to come with UFS 3.0 storage. UFS, which is short for Universal Flash Storage and the version UFS 3.0 had been revealed earlier this year. The report states that at Qualcomm's 4G5G summit in Hong Kong, Samsung confirmed new products that will come with UFS 3.0 storage in the first half of 2019.

While Samsung didn't mention the Galaxy S10 by name, it can be guessed that this technology will only be employed in South Korean giant's premium devices. Since the S10 is most likely the only high-end smartphone coming out in the first half of 2019, it can be assumed that it will debut with UFS 3.o storage.

For those who are unaware, UFS 3.0 storage offers double the memory bandwidth over UFS 2.1 and will go hand in hand with the arrival of 5G networks next year. This means that coupled with the upcoming Snapdragon 855 chipset, the S10 could be an insanely fast device.

The report states that UFS 3.0 storage is likely going to be offered only in 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB variants.