Thursday, October 25, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 25 October, 2018 09:42 IST

Samsung hints UFS 3.0 storage will debut in Galaxy S10 and other phones in 1H 2019

It looks like the Galaxy S10 will perhaps be the first device to come with UFS 3.0 storage.

If the latest reports coming in are correct, then the Samsung Galaxy S10 could very well be a beast of a device. We are hearing rumours of a triple camera system on at least two models of the S10 along with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint reader. Now new revelations have been made regarding the storage of the device.

Samsung S9 Plus. Tech2.

Samsung S9 Plus. Tech2.

As per Sammobile, it looks like the Galaxy S10 will perhaps be the first device to come with UFS 3.0 storage. UFS, which is short for Universal Flash Storage and the version UFS 3.0 had been revealed earlier this year. The report states that at Qualcomm's 4G5G summit in Hong Kong, Samsung confirmed new products that will come with UFS 3.0 storage in the first half of 2019.

While Samsung didn't mention the Galaxy S10 by name, it can be guessed that this technology will only be employed in South Korean giant's premium devices. Since the S10 is most likely the only high-end smartphone coming out in the first half of 2019, it can be assumed that it will debut with UFS 3.o storage.

For those who are unaware, UFS 3.0 storage offers double the memory bandwidth over UFS 2.1 and will go hand in hand with the arrival of 5G networks next year. This means that coupled with the upcoming Snapdragon 855 chipset, the S10 could be an insanely fast device.

The report states that UFS 3.0 storage is likely going to be offered only in 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB variants.

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope
Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi

Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi
Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera
Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

also see

Mi Mix 3

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 could be the first smartphone featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

Oct 23, 2018

Qualcomm

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 expected to feature 8-core design with dedicated NPU

Oct 11, 2018

Samsung

Very soon Samsung phones could be coming with an in-display front facing camera

Oct 20, 2018

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung puts its honour on the line, almost guarantees notch-free Galaxy S10

Oct 18, 2018

Honor smartwatch

Huawei's Honor to launch a smartwatch alongside the Magic 2 on 31 October

Oct 21, 2018

Samsung

Samsung unveils Galaxy Book 2 with always-on display, Snapdragon 850 for $999

Oct 19, 2018

science

Marine Life

Scientists discover baby octopus floating in Hawaii during coral reef cleanup

Oct 25, 2018

Coral Reefs

Coral reefs, at risk from climate change, also imperilled by rats

Oct 25, 2018

Moral Machines

Study on driverless ethics surveys millions of people in tough do or die scenarios

Oct 25, 2018

Microplastics

Scientists claim to have found microplastics in people's poop from pilot study

Oct 24, 2018