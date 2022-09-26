Monday, September 26, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung patents a new facial recognition system for smartphones with a new dual under-display camera setup

Samsung is working on a new facial recognition system that uses two under-the-display cameras and will be much harder to bypass or fool using masks or photographs.


FP StaffSep 26, 2022 17:01:59 IST

Samsung is pretty close to figuring out a unique facial recognition system that uses not one, but two under-display cameras on your phone. It is described in a patent application Samsung filed with the KIPRIS (Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service) back in March 2021. The document in question was made public last week and picked up by a Dutch publication.

Samsung patents a new facial recognition system with a new dual under-display camera setup

Titled “Method, Apparatus, and Storage Medium for Authenticating User”, the Samsung patent described how Samsung thought of putting multiple under-display cameras beneath the phone’s screen. The diagram showed two UDCs – one each at the top and bottom – scanning the user’s face for authentication. 

The patent explains how scanning from multiple angles would offer higher levels of phone security, since requiring multiple angles for facial authentication would be more reliable.

At its core, the idea is fairly straightforward – get multiple images of the user from two angles to better construct a 3D model of the face and use that for authentication purposes. Samsung specifically mentions using under-display cameras, though, which is interesting in its own right. Up until now, the Korean giant has more or less just experimented with the technology on its Galaxy Fold line without a broader release.

Samsung patents a new facial recognition system with a new dual under-display camera setup (2)

One speculation then would be that Samsung is exploring this new dual UDC tech for its foldables. And while that might very well be true, we believe that the tech has broader implications and that the desire to use UDC cameras stems from the need to have the two cameras spaced out as far as possible to get two different angles of the user. 

That could necessitate placing a camera near the bottom of the phone around where the under-display fingerprints reside now. Perhaps even combining the two into one optical module.

Samsung patents a new facial recognition system with a new dual under-display camera setup (2)

The patent doesn’t really go into so much detail. However, it does show a mockup of a phone with two UDC cameras – one at the top and one at the bottom. Another thing mentioned in the patent is measuring pupil size. The idea is that a human’s pupil size should vary depending on lighting conditions. This could be used as an extra security measure against using things like photos or masks to trick facial authentication.

The concept is certainly interesting, but it should be noted that at this stage, it is just a concept, not an actual product or any indication of one. 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung

Samsung No MO FOMO Festival Sale announced, top deals on phones & tablets on website & exclusive outlets

Sep 20, 2022
Samsung No MO FOMO Festival Sale announced, top deals on phones & tablets on website & exclusive outlets
After Apple, Samsung too will be bringing emergency satellite connectivity to some Galaxy devices

Samsung

After Apple, Samsung too will be bringing emergency satellite connectivity to some Galaxy devices

Sep 20, 2022

science

Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Explained

Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Sep 23, 2022
Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Artificial Intelligence

Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Sep 23, 2022
Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022