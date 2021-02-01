Monday, February 01, 2021Back to
Samsung has confirmed that it is working on rollable and slidable displays

Samsung official confirms that the company would be fortifying their presence in the display market, through innovative form factors like rollable and sliding displays.


FP TrendingFeb 01, 2021 14:26:19 IST

Samsung, not just famous for its smartphones but AMOLED panels as well, is all set to enter the rollable and sliding displays segment in 2021. Samsung had launched its foldable handsets in the market last year and could be joining LG and Oppo in the rollable display segment. This confirmation comes from Senior Vice President Kwon-Young Choi of Samsung Displays, wherein Choi told Android Authority that the company would be fortifying their presence in the display market, through innovative form factors like rollable and sliding displays.

Samsung has confirmed that it is working on rollable and slidable displays

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Samsung had launched the Galaxy Fold smartphone with fold display in February 2019 that featured a 7.30-inch touch primary screen with 1,536 x 2,152 pixels, along with a 4.60-inch secondary display upfront with a resolution of 720x1680 pixels. Considering the rollable display, rumours suggest that the new devices could slide out from a 6-inch diagonal to become an 8-inch tablet, which falls in line with the Samsung Galaxy Fold, minus the middle crease.

The company hasn't really confirmed any details on whether these rollable or sliding screens will be for smartphones or other devices but had filed a patent back in 2019 for a rollable phone, which matches the likes of Oppo and LG concepts that have tipped so far.

For now, Samsung happens to be a major screen supplier for Apple iPhones but considering the confirmation of the company entering the rollable and sliding displays segment, there is no confirmation if Samsung will be launching its own smartphones with these displays.

On a similar note, LG too had showcased its first rollable phone at CES earlier this month, but recent rumours suggest that the device won't get launched any time soon as LG plans on selling the smartphone business to someone else altogether.

