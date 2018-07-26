Thursday, July 26, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 26 July, 2018 15:10 IST

Samsung Gear IconX wireless earbuds with Bixby support launched for Rs 13,990

Gear IconX is available in black colour at major retail outlets, Samsung's online shop and Flipkart.

South Korean tech giant Samsung on 26 July launched new wireless earbuds called 'Gear IconX' with 4 GB built-in storage, activity tracking capabilities and support for voice assistant Bixby for Rs 13,990 in India.

'Gear IconX' will enable users to make calls, send, and receive messages and listen to onboard music playlists with touch controls, the company said in a statement.

Samsung Gear Icon X. Samsung India.

Samsung Gear IconX. Samsung India.

"A lot of consumer insights have been incorporated in terms of design aesthetics, comfort, and usability of these earbuds," said Aditya Babbar, general manager, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Music can be uploaded to the earbuds wirelessly or from the phones and PCs using a USB cable.

Gear IconX additionally comes with fast-charging and battery life of up to five hours of music streaming or seven hours of standalone music playback and its case works as a power bank for the earbuds for urgent charging.

The earbuds can be synced with the 'pace-setter' feature on Samsung's health platform allowing the users to choose from already existing activity programs including light walking and speed endurance to custom creating programs on their smartphone.

