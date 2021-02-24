FP Trending

Samsung has taken a strong stance on security and is extending the security support for four years. The new change will be applicable for over 40 Galaxy smartphones and tablets that were launched since 2019. The company previously provided security updates for at least two years for most of its devices but the updates will now be delivered on a monthly or quarterly basis. The list of devices that are eligible for the four-year security updates includes 31 smartphones.

Samsung smartphone and tablets eligible for the four-year security updates

Galaxy Foldable devices: Fold, Fold 5G, Z Fold2, Z Fold2 5G, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G

Galaxy S series: S10, S10+, S10e, S10 5G, S10 Lite, S20, S20 5G, S20+, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra, S20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE, S20 FE 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Note series: Note10, Note10 5G, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, Note10 Lite, Note20, Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy A series: A10, A10e, A10s, A20, A20s, A30, A30s, A40, A50, A50s, A60, A70, A70s, A80, A90 5G, A11, A21, A21s, A31, A41, A51, A51 5G, A71, A71 5G, A02s, A12, A32 5G, A42 5G

Galaxy M series: M10s, M20, M30, M30s, M40, M11, M12, M21, M31, M31s, M51

Galaxy XCover series: XCover4s, XCover FieldPro, XCover Pro

Galaxy Tab series: Tab Active Pro, Tab Active3, Tab A 8 (2019), Tab A with S Pen, Tab A 8.4 (2020), Tab A7, Tab S5e, Tab S6, Tab S6 5G, Tab S6 Lite, Tab S7, Tab S7+

The security updates rollout criteria varies depending on the model, for instance, the Galaxy Note or Galaxy S model will get security updates on a monthly basis, but this won't be the case with a budget Galaxy A model or an earlier flagship like the Galaxy S8 that will get quarterly security updates.