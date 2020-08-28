Friday, August 28, 2020Back to
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 launch event scheduled for 1 September: All we know so far

Galaxy Z Fold2 might come in one 256 GB storage variant which might be priced at £1,799 (approx Rs 1,75,900).


tech2 News StaffAug 28, 2020 09:55:43 IST

Samsung has announced that it will host Galaxy Z Fold2: Unpacked Part 2 event on 1 September. At this event, the company will launch another foldable smartphone: Galaxy Z Fold2.

To recall, the company had hosted Galaxy Unpacked event part 1 on 5 August where it launched Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Tab S7 series.

The upcoming event will kick off at 7.30 pm IST on 1 September. The company is soon expected to share the livestream link on its website.

Galaxy Z Fold2 teaser. Image: Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold2 expected price

Samsung has already opened pre-orders for the foldable smartphone on its UK website. According to The Verge, the retail website also leaked the pricing of the handset (the prices are now taken down). The report reveals that the Galaxy Z Fold2 will come in two colour variants-- Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black. In terms of storage, the website reveals that it will come in a 256 GB storage variant only which is likely to be priced at £1,799 (approx Rs 1,75,900). A tipster Max Weinbach suggests that the foldable phone might start shipping on 17 September.

Galaxy Z Fold2 expected specification

As per a previous report, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 will have two AMOLED displays. On the exterior, there will be a 6.23-inch punch-hole screen. The device also has a 7.7-inch Super AMOLED primary foldable display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Galaxy Z Fold2 will come in Mystic Bronze colour variant. Image: Samsung

Samsung had previously confirmed that the upcoming device will be available with ultra-thin-glass for improved durability and a punch-hole for a cleaner design.

The triple rear camera setup might comprise 12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP sensors, while the inner selfie camera is said to be 10 MP. It might draw power from a 4,356 mAh battery that will support 15W wireless charging.

