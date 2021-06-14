Monday, June 14, 2021Back to
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and S launch date leaked, Galaxy Watch 4 coming too: Reports

In addition to Samsung’s new foldable phones, the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is also expected this August.


FP TrendingJun 14, 2021 20:08:53 IST

Samsung has been rumoured to launch new foldable smartphones for a while now. Rumours about the purported Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Z Fold 3 have popped up several times, and the most recent update talks about its possible launch date. As per popular tipster Jon Prosser, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Z Fold 3 on 27 August. This corroborates previous leaks that hinted at an August launch for the two phones.

While it was previously expected to launch alongside the Galaxy S21 FE (a way to make up for not launching the Galaxy Note phones), this might not actually be the case. A recent report suggested the S21 FE’s production has been halted, due to which its launch might get delayed.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold shown for representation. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold shown for representation. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

However, we might see another new device in August, which will be in addition to Samsung’s foldable phones. Prosser also suggests the South Korean company will launch the next-gen Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Active on 11 August.

One thing worth noting is that these are the dates when all these products will be shipped. This means the launch dates for them could be different. There are chances that all these products might be launched on the same day itself, possibly on 3 August.

To recap, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Z Fold 3 are expected to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, improved cameras and more. Both phones are likely to come with S Pen support, which will be a first for a foldable Samsung phone.

As for the Galaxy Watch 4, it is likely to come in 42 mm and 46 mm variants and bring improvements over the Galaxy Watch 3 in terms of health features, battery life and more.

