Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Samsung is hosting the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 today. The first part of the event was hosted earlier in August, where Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Tab S7 series.
While Samsung did announce the Galaxy Z Flip 2 earlier last month, at the event today, the company will dive deeper into the foldable phone's features, and most importantly, it will reveal the pricing and sale date of the smartphone.
Samsung's event is scheduled to kick off at 7.30 pm IST. Samsung will be streaming the announcement on its official YouTube page and its website. Here is how you can watch the livestream.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2. Image: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 expected specification
Samsung showed off the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at the Galaxy Unpacked event in August, but we are yet to learn about all of its specifications and features.
While these details will be revealed in just a few hours from now, from what we know so far, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will have two AMOLED displays. On the exterior, there will be a 6.23-inch punch-hole screen. The device also has a 7.7-inch Super AMOLED primary foldable display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.
Samsung had previously confirmed that the upcoming device will be available with ultra-thin-glass for improved durability and a punch-hole for a cleaner design.
The triple rear camera setup might comprise 12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP sensors, while the inner selfie camera is said to be 10 MP. It might draw power from a 4,356 mAh battery that will support 15W wireless charging.
Galaxy Z Fold 2 expected price
In the UK, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is already available for pre-order.
According to a report by The Verge, the UK website mistakenly also leaked the pricing of the handset (the prices are now taken down). The report reveals that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will come in two colour variants-- Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black. In terms of storage, the website reveals that it will come in a 256 GB storage variant only which is likely to be priced at £1,799 (approx Rs 1,75,900). A tipster Max Weinbach suggests that the foldable phone might start shipping on 17 September.
also see
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 launch event to take place today at 7.30 pm IST: All we know so farSep 01, 2020
science
COVID-19 Prevention
Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19Sep 01, 2020
Space Radiation
Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggestsAug 31, 2020
Solar Science
NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missionsAug 31, 2020
Space debris
Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrumentAug 31, 2020