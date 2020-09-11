Friday, September 11, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G will be available for pre-booking in India on 14 September

Galaxy Z Fold 2 offers 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage and is priced at Rs 1,49,999.


tech2 News StaffSep 11, 2020 16:33:48 IST

Samsung launched Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G last month at a price of Rs 1,49,999. The foldable phone is now available for pre-booking in India.

This is the third foldable smartphone by the company after Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip (Review)

It comes with a bigger punch-hole screen, two AMOLED displays and a triple rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G will be available for pre-booking in India on 14 September

Galaxy Z Fold 2. Image: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 pricing, pre-booking offers

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is priced at Rs 1,49,999 in India. It offers 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. The foldable smartphone will come in Mistic Bronze and Mistic Black colour variants.

It will be available for pre-booking on 14 September on Samsung India website and other leading e-stores.

As for the pre-booking offers, Samsung will give 4 months of free YouTube Premium and a discount of 22 percent on Microsoft office 365 to all the buyers opting for pre-booking.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 features two AMOLED displays. On the exterior, there is a 6.23-inch punch-hole screen. The device also has a 7.7-inch Super AMOLED primary foldable display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The foldable smartphone is powered by a 7 nm  64-bit octa-core processor chipset and runs on Android 10.

It offers 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It allows users to use three apps at the same time. Samsung has also partnered with Microsoft to optimise various apps like Outlook, Excel and others, for the foldable phone.

In the camera department, it sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 12 MP telephoto camera, a 12 MP wide-angle lens and a 12 MP wide-angle lens. As for the selfies, it comes with a 10 MP punch hole camera on the display.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports fast charging.

Samsung has also announced a Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne edition. The box consists of Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live that have the same theme as the foldable phone.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 launch event to take place today at 7.30 pm IST: How to watch the livestream

Sep 01, 2020
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 launch event to take place today at 7.30 pm IST: How to watch the livestream
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 with 12 GB RAM, 4,500 mAh battery launched: Specifications, pricing, more

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 with 12 GB RAM, 4,500 mAh battery launched: Specifications, pricing, more

Sep 02, 2020

science

Halted trial shows how unlikely it is that US will have a COVID-19 vaccine by 3 Nov: NIH official

COVID-19 Vaccines

Halted trial shows how unlikely it is that US will have a COVID-19 vaccine by 3 Nov: NIH official

Sep 10, 2020
Headaches, confusion and delirium with COVID-19: How SARS-CoV-2 attacks the brain

COVID-19 on the Brain

Headaches, confusion and delirium with COVID-19: How SARS-CoV-2 attacks the brain

Sep 10, 2020
Wildlife plummeted by two-thirds in 50 years, risk of pandemics to climb with further habitat loss: Living Planet Index

Ecology

Wildlife plummeted by two-thirds in 50 years, risk of pandemics to climb with further habitat loss: Living Planet Index

Sep 10, 2020
Vera C Rubin Observatory captures stunning, record-breaking first photo of broccoli

Astrophysics

Vera C Rubin Observatory captures stunning, record-breaking first photo of broccoli

Sep 10, 2020