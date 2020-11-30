FP Trending

Samsung could soon be coming out with a Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable with a 120 Hz refresh rate display. The smartphone is going to feature a 6.9-inch foldable screen and with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which is double of what is available in the current Galaxy Z Flip 5G. This has been reported by Vietnamese tipster @Chunvn8888 on Twitter. The tipster also added that the device will have a 2x - 3x outer display size (which means larger than the current devices) and a 3,900 mAh battery under the hole. The device will also have thinner bezels and a smaller hole punch.

The new phone is also expected to be more durable thanks to a new ultra-thin glass that’s going to be used for the display.

New UTG

Much better durability

Let's see if these can aged well but basically confirmed what I said before and yesterday Korean media report — Chun (@chunvn8888) November 25, 2020

According to a report by XDA Developers, a post on Weibo from renowned leaker Ice Universe too confirms the 120Hz refresh rate for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. As per the report, the 5G variant of the original is being counted as Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 after the vanilla version. The report adds that it is not very removed from what Microsoft did when they decided to skip Windows 9.

The report further states that in all probability the Flip 3 will have 5G and will not be very cheap.

As per a report in GSMArena, previous reports have suggested that the upcoming ZA Flip model will feature stereo speakers and is expected to launch around March 2021.