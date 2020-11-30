Monday, November 30, 2020Back to
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will reportedly feature a 120Hz refresh rate display

The smartphone will reportedly feature a 6.9-inch foldable screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.


FP TrendingNov 30, 2020 11:25:19 IST

Samsung could soon be coming out with a Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable with a 120 Hz refresh rate display. The smartphone is going to feature a 6.9-inch foldable screen and with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which is double of what is available in the current Galaxy Z Flip 5G. This has been reported by Vietnamese tipster @Chunvn8888 on Twitter. The tipster also added that the device will have a 2x - 3x outer display size (which means larger than the current devices) and a 3,900 mAh battery under the hole. The device will also have thinner bezels and a smaller hole punch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

The new phone is also expected to be more durable thanks to a new ultra-thin glass that’s going to be used for the display.

According to a report by XDA Developers, a post on Weibo from renowned leaker Ice Universe too confirms the 120Hz refresh rate for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. As per the report, the 5G variant of the original is being counted as Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 after the vanilla version. The report adds that it is not very removed from what Microsoft did when they decided to skip Windows 9.

(Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip review)

The report further states that in all probability the Flip 3 will have 5G and will not be very cheap.

As per a report in GSMArena, previous reports have suggested that the upcoming ZA Flip model will feature stereo speakers and is expected to launch around March 2021.

