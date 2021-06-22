Tuesday, June 22, 2021Back to
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 are likely to launch on 3 August: Report

Samsung is also said to have started production of the Galaxy Watch 4 and the next-gen Galaxy Buds Pro 2.


FP TrendingJun 22, 2021 17:37:25 IST

Samsung is expected to launch new foldable smartphones, allegedly called the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Z Fold 3 soon. We have seen a number of rumours regarding the same and the most recent one suggest that the devices have already gone into mass production. This means that the smartphones’ launch is just around the corner.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

A Front Page Tech report suggests that Samsung is producing around 50,000 to 70,000 units of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Z Fold 3 every day. The South Korean company also aims to sell around 7 million units of both the new foldable devices. If this is true, there are chances that both devices are most likely to launch on 3 August, which has been rumoured for a while now.

In addition to this, Samsung is also said to have started production of the Galaxy Watch 4 and the next-gen Galaxy Buds Pro 2. We can expect these devices to launch alongside foldable smartphones. The Galaxy S21 FE is also expected to launch at the same time. But, there’s no word on its production details.

Furthermore, it is suggested that Samsung has started sending the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 models to carriers such as SK Telecom, KT Corporation, and LG Uplus. This further suggests that the launch is expected to take place really soon.

To recall, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Z Fold 3 are expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, feature improved cameras, and more. Both devices are likely to be priced less than their predecessors; while the Z Flip 3 could start at $1,145, the Z Fold 3 could start at $1,600.

