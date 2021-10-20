tech2 News Staff

At its third Galaxy Unpacked event in 2021, Samsung unveiled customisable versions of its Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone and Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch, named the ‘Bespoke Edition’. As the name suggests, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 brings more customisation possibilities in terms of colours and frame finishes, as does the Galaxy Watch 4. This, of course, comes at a price – the Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition costs $1,099 in the US, which is about $100 more than the price of the standard phone.

However, while the focus is on individualisation, you can’t exactly pick just about any colour you want. Samsung says it analysed trends from across different fields including fashion and the automotive sector to come up with five core colours for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition. With two phone frame finish options (black and silver), and five colour options (blue, yellow, pink, white and black), the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition will be available in a total of 49 different combinations.

As for the Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition, buyers can choose from a range of colours, sizes and strap styles. With a software update, Galaxy Watch 4 users now also get customisable watch face styles, a more refined fall detection feature and a new ‘knock, knock’ wrist motion that activates the most-used apps and features.

Samsung also announced its collaboration with lifestyle brand Kitsuné on two new special-edition wearables — the Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsuné Edition and the Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition, and both will only be available in limited numbers. The Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsuné Edition has Moonrock Beige straps featuring a Fox-shaped hole, and the watch will ship with an additional custom Stardust Gray strap featuring the Maison Kitsuné lettering.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition also come in Moonrock Beige and are housed in a sleek Stardust Gray leather case emblazoned with a reimagined Maison Kitsuné Fox Head logo. The right earbud has the Fox’s head, while the left earbud sports its tail.

Both the Z Flip 3 and Watch 4 Bespoke Editions will be made-to-order, and customers will be able to customise and buy them online only. Samsung will also offer the Bespoke Upgrade Care plan for Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition owners, so they can change the colour of their phone whenever they want to - for a fee starting at $79.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition and Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition will be available in Korea, US, UK, Germany, France, Canada and Australia starting 20 October. Samsung has mentioned the possibility of introducing the Bespoke Editions in other markets going forward.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was launched in India in August, with the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant priced at Rs 84,999, and the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant costing Rs 88,999.

