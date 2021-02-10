Wednesday, February 10, 2021Back to
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2, Galaxy Z Fold 3 leak hints at 256 GB storage, One UI 3.5 and more

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold is reported to come with model number SM-F926, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might come with an SM-F711 model number.


FP TrendingFeb 10, 2021 16:34:25 IST

Samsung is rumored to launch its new foldable handsets this year. The rumored phones could be the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Samsung hasn't announced the names of the upcoming foldable phones but considering the traditional naming pattern, Samsung could go by the name Galaxy Z Flip 2 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, for the upcoming phones. Details of the two Samsung devices have leaked online, which also includes software and storage options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav.

According to SamMobile leaks, the specs and model number of the next-gen Samsung folding phones are out. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold is reported to come with model number SM-F926, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip handset is tipped to come with an SM-F711 model number.

The report suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 would come with One UI 3.5, based on Android 11, and might feature at least 256GB of storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 3, on the other hand, is reported to come with 128 GB and 256 GB storage, along with the same One UI 3.5, based on Android 11.

To recall, Samsung recently launched the Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphones, which include the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra that run on One UI 3.1. With the new One UI 3.5 on the upcoming foldable phones, the devices are certain expected to come with some new software features.

Samsung generally introduces new software with its ‘Galaxy Note' series, but with rumours suggesting that there may be no Galaxy Note series going forward, it seems but natural that Samsung might launch its next major UI with its new foldable phones.

