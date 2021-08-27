FP Trending

Samsung has finally introduced the latest Galaxy Watch4, Watch4 Classic, and the Galaxy Buds2 TWS in India. The company has also revealed the pricing and availability details of the same.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series

Samsung has introduced two smartwatches: the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Watch 4 Classic. The vanilla smartwatch comes in 40mm and 44mm dial sizes, while the Classic variant gets 42mm and 46mm size options. Both come with a number of enhanced health features. The health features include a blood oxygen monitor, the ability to measure body composition, sleep management, and more. The watches also come with a heart rate monitor, of course.

With a round watch dial and changeable straps, the smartwatches also come with over 90 exercise modes, the ability to track calories, count steps, GPS, a number of watch faces to choose from, and loads. more. It runs WearOS (a first for a Samsung watch) that is designed by both Samsung and Google and supports a number of Google and third-party apps.

The Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) is priced at Rs 23,999 for the Bluetooth variant and Rs 28,999 for the LTE variant. It comes in Pink Gold, Black and Silver colours. The 44mm variant is priced at Rs 26,999 (Bluetooth) and Rs 31,999 (LTE). It comes in Black, Green and Silver colours.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) is priced at Rs 31,999 (Bluetooth) and Rs 36,999 (LTE), while the 46mm variant is priced at Rs 34,999 (Bluetooth) and Rs 39,999 (LTE). Both options get Black and Silver colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

The Galaxy Buds 2 is the latest truly wireless earbuds by the company. With an in-ear design and a number of colours options to choose from, the TWS comes with features such as ANC, dynamic two-way speaker, three-mic system, and up to 5 hours of battery life on a single charge and 15 hours with the case. It also comes with the Auto Switch feature to switch between multiple Galaxy devices.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is priced at Rs 11,999 and will be available in Graphite, White, Olive Green and Lavender colours.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series and the Galaxy Buds 2 will be up for pre-order via online and offline platforms, starting August 30. The availability will start from September 10.

As for the offers, customers can get an e-voucher worth Rs 6,000 and Rs 3,000 upon pre-booking the Galaxy Watch 4 series and Galaxy Buds 2, respectively. There will be also a cashback of Rs 3,000 (for the smartwatches) and Rs 1,200 (for the Buds 2) across all leading banks.