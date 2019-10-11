Tech2 News Staff

Samsung yesterday launched three of its products — Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, Galaxy Watch 4G and Galaxy Tab S6 in India. These products had already been released in the global market earlier.

The newly launched Samsung Watch 4G is the company's first watch to launch with the e-SIM technology in India.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch 4G pricing, availability

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 comes in two materials — Aluminium and stainless steel. The Watch Active 2 Steel is available in silver, black and gold finish and is priced at Rs 31,990. The aluminum variant comes in Black, Rose Gold and Cloud Silver colour variants and will cost you Rs 26,990.

Galaxy Tab S6 comes in Mountain Gray and Cloud Blue colour variants and is priced at Rs 59,900. As per the company launch offers, you can get up to Rs 5,000 casback offers on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. The keyboard cover offer worth Rs 10,999 will be available at Rs 5,499. Buyers will also get a six month aid membership of YouTube Premium.

The Galaxy Watch 4G will be available in 46mm and 42mm variants and are priced at Rs 30,990 and Rs 28,490 respectively.

All three products will be available for purchase starting today at the company website, Amazon and Flipkart. You can also get these products from offline stores starting today.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 specifications

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 will be available in two case options made of aluminium and stainless steel. Both the aluminium and stainless steel models will be available in a 40 mm and 44 mm case and in Bluetooth and LTE variants. The smaller 40 mm Watch Active 2 features a 274 mAh battery while the slightly bigger 44 mm case packs in a 340 mAh battery.

The smartwatch is powered by an Exynos 9110 SoC clocked at 1.15 GHz and packs in 768 MB RAM along with 4 GB of internal storage.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 will be available in two case options made of aluminium and stainless steel. The LTE models will feature 1.5 GB RAM and 4 GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 specifications

The Galaxy Tab S6 has a completely new design, which looks inspired by Apple iPad Pro’s design. It has sharper edges and a boxier look. But the more meaningful design change in the Galaxy Tab S6 would be the keyboard cover, which now has a – *gasp* – touchpad. You will especially see the benefits of the touchpad when you use the tablet in the DeX mode. The cover also includes a kickstand, giving you Surface-like positioning flexibility.

The Galaxy Tab S6 features a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, with an option for 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM. On-board storage is 128 GB for both RAM variants. The tablet is fueled by a 7,040 mAH battery.

For photography, the Galaxy Tab S6 sports a dual-rear camera setup, which includes a 13 MP and a 5 MP sensor. In addition to that, the tablet comes with Galaxy S10-like optical fingerprint sensor. The tablet also supports four AKG speakers with Dolby Atmos technology.

The tablet has a Note-like feature too. It is accompanied with an S-Pen, which tucks inside the tab's body. The pen gets charged when magnetically attached to the tab's body, and a 10-minute charge will get you through a full day of use.

Galaxy Watch 4G specifications

In terms of display, the watch has an AMOLED display with high resolution, an Always-On Display display feature. The 46mm variant features a 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display with 360x360 pixels resolution and the other 42mm variant features a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display with the same 360x360 pixels resolution.

The watch sports the Corning DX glass and is water-resistant. It has the 5ATM certification that lets you go with it down deep into the water, up to 50 meters deep.

In terms of connectivity, the watch uses LTE connectivity to stay connected without the need for a smartphone. The watch can be used for several days on a single charge, and be charged using the new dual wireless charger.

The new Galaxy Watch also comes with virtual assistant Bixby which will not need apps to be installed on the device for it to run.

It is powered by the Exynos 9110 chipset and offers up to 1.5 GB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. The watch also comes with a heart-rate sensor, ECG sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, and ambient light sensor.

The company also claims that the battery that will last you "several days" on end. It can also track your sleep patterns and provide data on how well you've been sleeping. Further, the watch comes with 21 new indoor exercises for a total of 39 workouts.

The Galaxy Watch will be available in Rose Gold, Silver and Midnight Black colours. The Galaxy Watch 4G will be compatible with Samsung smartphones and will work on the Airtel and Jio networks.

