FP Trending

Samsung will reportedly announce the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 in the second quarter of 2021. The Galaxy Watch 4 will be the successor of the Galaxy Watch 3 that was launched in 2020, and the Galaxy Watch Active 4 will succeed the Galaxy Watch Active 2 that was released back in 2019. Samsung seems to be skipping the Galaxy Watch Active 3 to ensure continuity.

Q2 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 6, 2021

Samsung has been focusing on single product releases for the last few launches so it will be interesting to see the launch of two new smartwatches in the next few months.

There is a chance that Samsung will space out its releases by using a few months’ time in between. While nothing about the specs of the wearables has been confirmed by Samsung, there are a lot of rumours going around.

A tweet back in February from leakster Ice Universe stated that Samsung is planning to ditch Tizen and switching to Android.

Samsung's new watch will use Android to replace Tizen. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 19, 2021

Another tip from last week claims that Samsung is working on a Wear OS-powered smartwatch, along with cutting its ties with Tizen OS. Samsung has been using its in-house Tizen OS for the wearables since 2014 when Gear Live was launched which carried Google’s Android Wear or Wear OS.