Tuesday, March 09, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch Active 4 to launch in Q2 of 2021: Report

Leaks suggest that the new Samsung smartwatches may ditch Tizen OS in favour of Google's Wear OS.


FP TrendingMar 09, 2021 13:58:41 IST

Samsung will reportedly announce the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 in the second quarter of 2021. The Galaxy Watch 4 will be the successor of the Galaxy Watch 3 that was launched in 2020, and the Galaxy Watch Active 4 will succeed the Galaxy Watch Active 2 that was released back in 2019. Samsung seems to be skipping the Galaxy Watch Active 3 to ensure continuity.

Samsung has been focusing on single product releases for the last few launches so it will be interesting to see the launch of two new smartwatches in the next few months.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch Active 4 to launch in Q2 of 2021: Report

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

There is a chance that Samsung will space out its releases by using a few months’ time in between. While nothing about the specs of the wearables has been confirmed by Samsung, there are a lot of rumours going around.

A tweet back in February from leakster Ice Universe stated that Samsung is planning to ditch Tizen and switching to Android.

Another tip from last week claims that Samsung is working on a Wear OS-powered smartwatch, along with cutting its ties with Tizen OS. Samsung has been using its in-house Tizen OS for the wearables since 2014 when Gear Live was launched which carried Google’s Android Wear or Wear OS.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10 leak hints at 33 W fast charging support, 5 MP super macro lens and more

Mar 02, 2021
Redmi Note 10 leak hints at 33 W fast charging support, 5 MP super macro lens and more
Nintendo to launch new Switch console with bigger Samsung OLED display: Report

Nintendo

Nintendo to launch new Switch console with bigger Samsung OLED display: Report

Mar 04, 2021
Samsung Galaxy S21+ Review: Great daily driver but not easy to recommend

Samsung Galaxy S21+ Review

Samsung Galaxy S21+ Review: Great daily driver but not easy to recommend

Feb 26, 2021
Twitter, Google, Facebook, Amazon the new sovereigns? Nation-states must collaborate and fight to retain the right to govern

Twitter, Google, Facebook, Amazon the new sovereigns? Nation-states must collaborate and fight to retain the right to govern

Feb 25, 2021
FAU-G to get new multiplayer Team Deathmatch mode soon, confirms developer nCore Games

FAU-G

FAU-G to get new multiplayer Team Deathmatch mode soon, confirms developer nCore Games

Feb 26, 2021
Oppo Band Style to launch alongside Oppo F19 Pro series on 8 March: All we know so far

Oppo

Oppo Band Style to launch alongside Oppo F19 Pro series on 8 March: All we know so far

Mar 04, 2021

science

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Volcanic Exoplanet

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Mar 05, 2021
Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Exoplanet Discovery

Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Mar 05, 2021
Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Devasthal Telescope

Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Mar 04, 2021
James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

James Webb Telescope

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

Mar 02, 2021