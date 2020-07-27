Monday, July 27, 2020Back to
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 hand gestures, commands, fall detection revealed after plugin app release

Users will be able to answer a phone call by clenching and unclenching their fists, and attend calls directly on the Galaxy Watch 3.


FP TrendingJul 27, 2020 14:57:22 IST

In a release of a plugin app for Galaxy Watch 3, Samsung has inadvertently confirmed quite a few exciting features that the smartwatch will offer. Although it does not reveal much on the surface, experts at XDA Developers have managed to unearth several features from the APK file.

The tech portal found that the upcoming watch will support various hand gestures and signs. For example, now users will be able to answer a phone call by clenching and unclenching their fists. With its speaker, you can attend the call on the Samsung Galaxy watch 3 itself.

You can also just shake your hand to ignore the call, in case you do not want to receive it.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 hand gestures, commands, fall detection revealed after plugin app release

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 renders. Image credit: evleaks

One of the most important features is the fall detection system. XDA says it will work like the SOS mode, where the smartwatch will detect if you fall and ring for 60 seconds. If you pick it up, well and good. If you do not respond, the watch will send your location and a sound recording to your emergency contacts. Your location will then be sent via a text to numbers that you input as your emergency contacts beforehand. It also allows you to place an SOS call when you fall.

A new method of getting a screen grab was also seen. Now users will have to press both side buttons at the same time in order to take a screenshot. Earlier, users had to press the down button while swiping left at the same time.

The APK version revealed several default smartwatch face options that are going to be offered with the device as well. Interestingly, some of these include the wallpapers of Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

This puts to bed the speculation that Samsung will be releasing the Galaxy Watch 3 along with the Galaxy Note 20 series in the next Unpacked event scheduled to be held on 5 August.

