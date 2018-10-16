Tuesday, October 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 16 October, 2018 10:23 IST

Samsung Galaxy W2019 flip phone listed on TENNA, seen sporting two AMOLED screens

The W2019 will be exclusive only to the Chinese markets and cost a mind-boggling CNY 17,000.

Some new information has leaked regarding the upcoming second-gen flip smartphone from Samsung called the Samsung Galaxy W2019. The previous version of the device called the Galaxy W2018 was launched earlier this year.

The Samsung W2018 comes with two 4.2-inch Full-HD displays. Image: GSMArena

The Samsung W2018 comes with two 4.2-inch Full-HD displays. Image: GSMArena

The phone has been reportedly listed on the Chinese certification website TENAA and it would seem that the device will be having two screens just like its predecessor. Both the screens will be Super AMOLED and will have a size of 4.2-inches. The device is expected to pack in the Snapdragon 845 chipset along with the variable aperture dual-camera system seen on both the Note 9 and S9 Plus.

The phone will be exclusive only to the Chinese markets and it is estimated to cost around a mind-boggling CNY 17,000 which is approximately Rs 1,81,000. We can expect the device to launch somewhere in 2019 as was the case this year with the Galaxy W2018.

Samsung is also expected to launch its much rumoured foldable smartphone. It would be called the Galaxy F-series.

report, by The Korea Times, stated that Samsung has scheduled a two-day conference in San Francisco, dubbed Samsung Developer Conference (SDC), on 7 and 8 November. While the event's main purpose will most likely be Artificial Intelligence and IoT products, Samsung will reportedly use this event to launch its this foldable device as well.

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video

also see

Samsung

Samsung announces it broke record for the highest profit in a single quarter

Oct 06, 2018

Samsung

Samsung Q3 profits to be record high, but chip prices fall may impact negatively

Oct 05, 2018

Samsung Galaxy A6s

Samsung Galaxy A6s design details, colour variants revealed in a new leak

Oct 15, 2018

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2016) gets Android Oreo update months ahead of schedule

Oct 15, 2018

Galaxy F

Samsung's foldable smartphone could be revealed by next month in the US: Report

Oct 04, 2018

Galaxy A9s

Samsung Galaxy A9S specifications, camera details reportedly leaked ahead of launch

Oct 05, 2018

science

Astrophysics

Massive planets orbiting young star could reveal how 'hot Jupiters' and systems form

Oct 16, 2018

Apple Watch

Apple Watch to assist hip and knee replacement surgeons monitor patient progress

Oct 16, 2018

Climate Change

IPCC Report Analysis: What makes India particularly vulnerable to climate change?

Oct 15, 2018

#MeToo

#MeToo: Award-winning IISc researcher to quit after sexual harassment allegations

Oct 15, 2018