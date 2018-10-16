Some new information has leaked regarding the upcoming second-gen flip smartphone from Samsung called the Samsung Galaxy W2019. The previous version of the device called the Galaxy W2018 was launched earlier this year.

The phone has been reportedly listed on the Chinese certification website TENAA and it would seem that the device will be having two screens just like its predecessor. Both the screens will be Super AMOLED and will have a size of 4.2-inches. The device is expected to pack in the Snapdragon 845 chipset along with the variable aperture dual-camera system seen on both the Note 9 and S9 Plus.

The phone will be exclusive only to the Chinese markets and it is estimated to cost around a mind-boggling CNY 17,000 which is approximately Rs 1,81,000. We can expect the device to launch somewhere in 2019 as was the case this year with the Galaxy W2018.

Samsung is also expected to launch its much rumoured foldable smartphone. It would be called the Galaxy F-series.

A report, by The Korea Times, stated that Samsung has scheduled a two-day conference in San Francisco, dubbed Samsung Developer Conference (SDC), on 7 and 8 November. While the event's main purpose will most likely be Artificial Intelligence and IoT products, Samsung will reportedly use this event to launch its this foldable device as well.