Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event LIVE updates: Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2 are expected

tech2 News StaffAug 11, 2021 18:37:06 IST

Buyers can pre-book the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000.

  • 18:38 (IST)

    Samsung will launch two new foldable smartphones at the event

    The company will launch Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 today.

  • 18:35 (IST)

    Hi there! Welcome to the liveblog of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event!

    The event will kick off at 7.30 pm IST. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

Samsung will host its Galaxy Unpacked event today at 7.30 pm IST. The company will launch Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 at the event. To recall, Buyers can now pre-book the upcoming foldable smartphones. They will have to pay a token amount of Rs 2,000 to pre-book the handsets. They will also get the 'Next Galaxy VIP Pass' that will allow them to get a Smart Tag worth Rs 2,699 absolutely free.  The token amount of Rs 2,000 will be adjusted when the buyers purchase the smartphone. Notably, the pre-booking is now live on Samsung India's e-Store and Samsung Shop app.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. Image: Tech2/Sheldon Pinto

Galaxy Z Flip 3 expected specifications

As per the Galaxy Z Flip 3 spotted on Geekbench with model number SM-F7110U, it is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and8 GB RAM. According to a report by GSMArena, it might come with a 3,300 mAh battery that supports 25 W wired and 15 W wireless charging. It is expected to come with a 1.9-inch external display. The primary 6.7-inch display is likely to come with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The foldable smartphone is also expected to be 20 percent cheaper than its predecessor, reported SamMobile.

Galaxy Fold 3 expected specifications

As for Galaxy Fold 3, a GSMArena report suggests that it might come with two 6.23-inch and 7.55-inch Super AMOLED displays. It might also come with S Pen support. In addition to this, it is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and might offer up to 12 GB RAM. It is expected to run on Android 11.

In terms of camera, it is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup that houses three 12 MP sensors that include ultrawide angle lens with autofocus. It might come with a 16 M under-display front camera and a 10 MP camera on the cover display.

Galaxy Buds 2 expected specifications

A report by Github reveals that Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 might come with five colour options including black, white, gray/green, violet, and yellow. The earbuds will also come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Galaxy Buds 2. Image: Github

The report further suggests that each earbud will come with a 61 mAh battery and the case will have a 472 mAh battery that is similar to Buds Pro that offers up to 28 hours of battery life.

Galaxy Watch 4 expected specifications

Going by a report by 91Mobiles, Galaxy Watch4 might come in 40 mm and 44 mm size variants. It is likely to come with 5 ATM water resistance and Gorilla Glass DX+ protection. The report also shares a few renders of the Galaxy Watch 4.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 renders. Image: 91 Mobiles

As per the renders, the smartwatch might come with a circular dial that sports two physical buttons on the right side. It might also come with a touch-sensitive bezel. In terms of colours, it is likely to come in white, green, black, red, and yellow with a silver, black, or mystic bronze watch body.

Since Samsung and Google have announced to merge their  Tizen OS and Google Wear OS to launch a new unified OS. The upcoming smartwatch will be the first watch to come with the new OS.



