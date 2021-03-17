20:14 (IST)
Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72 launched, priced at €349, €429, and €449 respectively- Technology News, Firstpost
The Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72 have an IP67 rating, which means they can withstand up to 30 minutes in 1 meter water, and a re dust, spill and splash resistant.
www.firstpost.com
also see
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked
Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72 launched, priced at €349, €429, and €449 respectivelyMar 17, 2021
Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event to kick off at 7.30 pm IST today: How to watch it liveMar 17, 2021
Samsung
Samsung announces Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event for 17 March; expected to launch Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72Mar 10, 2021
Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32 with 64 MP quad-camera setup, 90 Hz display launched in India at Rs 21,999Mar 03, 2021
Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12 with 6,000 mAh battery launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10,999Mar 11, 2021
Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12 India Launch highlights: Priced starting Rs 10,999, sale starts on 18 MarchMar 11, 2021
science
'Oumuamua
Interstellar visitor 'Oumuamua from Pluto-like planet outside the solar system, study claimsMar 17, 2021
Gravitational Waves
Cooling 'primordial soup' in early universe produced gravitational waves, claims new studyMar 17, 2021
Space Agriculture
New strains of bacteria found on the space station may help astronauts grow plants on MarsMar 17, 2021
Endangered Wildlife
Endangered birds losing their songs make it tough to find mates, train their young, experts sayMar 17, 2021