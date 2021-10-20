Wednesday, October 20, 2021Back to
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Part 2 highlights: Bespoke Editions of Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 debut

tech2 News StaffOct 20, 2021 19:56:54 IST

Details are light on what Samsung has lined up for its third Galaxy Unpacked event, but rumours suggest a Bespoke Edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will make its debut.

  • 19:56 (IST)

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition availability

    The Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition and Galaxy Watch4 Bespoke Edition will be available in Korea, US, UK, Germany, France, Canada and Australia starting 20 October. Samsung has mentioned the possibility of introducing the Bespoke Editions in other markets going forward.

  • 19:53 (IST)

    Samsung partners with Kitsune for special-edition wearables

    Samsung has announced its collaboration with lifestyle brand Kitsuné on two new special-edition wearables — the Galaxy Watch4 Maison Kitsuné Edition and the Galaxy Buds2 Maison Kitsuné Edition.

  • 19:51 (IST)

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition unveiled

    Customers can also customise the Galaxy Watch 4 at the Galaxy Watch4 Bespoke Studio online, by mixing and matching from a variety of Galaxy Watch4 series colours, sizes and strap styles.

    Galaxy Watch4 series users will also get even more opportunities for personalisation through the latest software update, which features a host of new customisable watch face styles, a more tailored fall detection feature that enables users to adjust sensitivity and a new “knock, knock” wrist motion that activates favorite or most-used apps and features.

  • 19:46 (IST)

    Samsung Galaxy Bespoke Care plan

    Samsung will also offer the Bespoke Upgrade Care plan for Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition owners so they can change their device colour whenever they want to - for a fee.

  • 19:42 (IST)

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition: The price

    With a choice of five colours and two frame finishes, buyers can opt from 49 different combinations for the Bespoke Edition of the Z Flip 3. Every phone will be made to order, and will be available in select markets priced at $1,099.

  • 19:38 (IST)

    Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition

    Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, which the company says will be another way for buyers to express their personalities.

  • 19:22 (IST)

    Watch the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event live

    You can follow the livestream of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event right here.

  • 19:14 (IST)

    Galaxy Unpacked Part 2: Countdown begins

    Hello and welcome, folks, to Tech2's live coverage of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event, which gets underway at 7:30 pm IST. Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates straight from the unveil!

Following the Apple Unleashed event on 18 October and Google’s Pixel 6 launch on 19 October, today is Samsung’s turn to unveil some fun new stuff, with the tech giant about to kick off its third Galaxy Unpacked event this year at 7:30 pm IST.

Those keen on following the action can catch the live stream of the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event on Samsung’s official YouTube channel, or you can tune in to our live blog for all the updates!

Not much is known at this point about what Samsung intends to unveil at the Unpacked Part 2 event, but rumours suggest the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition will be revealed, with swappable colour and frame finishes for the foldable smartphone.

This edition is expected to only be offered in select markets worldwide.

We may also end up seeing some more gadgets, but only time will reveal what those may be.



