19:51 (IST)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition unveiled

Customers can also customise the Galaxy Watch 4 at the Galaxy Watch4 Bespoke Studio online, by mixing and matching from a variety of Galaxy Watch4 series colours, sizes and strap styles.

Galaxy Watch4 series users will also get even more opportunities for personalisation through the latest software update, which features a host of new customisable watch face styles, a more tailored fall detection feature that enables users to adjust sensitivity and a new “knock, knock” wrist motion that activates favorite or most-used apps and features.