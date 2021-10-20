Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Following the Apple Unleashed event on 18 October and Google’s Pixel 6 launch on 19 October, today is Samsung’s turn to unveil some fun new stuff, with the tech giant about to kick off its third Galaxy Unpacked event this year at 7:30 pm IST.
Those keen on following the action can catch the live stream of the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event on Samsung’s official YouTube channel, or you can tune in to our live blog for all the updates!
Not much is known at this point about what Samsung intends to unveil at the Unpacked Part 2 event, but rumours suggest the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition will be revealed, with swappable colour and frame finishes for the foldable smartphone.
This edition is expected to only be offered in select markets worldwide.
We may also end up seeing some more gadgets, but only time will reveal what those may be.
