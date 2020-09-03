Thursday, September 03, 2020Back to
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi variant is now available for pre-orders: All you need to know

The LTE variant of Galaxy Tab S7 is priced at Rs 63,999 and is now available for pre-order in India.


tech2 News StaffSep 03, 2020 17:02:51 IST

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus debuted in India a few days back. Samsung has now announced that the Wi-Fi variant of Galaxy Tab S7 will also be available for purchase in India.

Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7+ pricing, pre-booking offers

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi variant is priced at Rs 55,999 and is exclusively available for pre-booking at all Reliance Digital, My Jio Store and on reliancedigital.in. According to the listing on the Reliance Digital website, the dispatch will begin on 11 September.

Galaxy Tab S7 LTE variant will cost you Rs 63,999. The Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi variant will sell at Rs 79,999.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. Image: Samsung

Both the tabs will be available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic Silver colour variants.

According to the company, the WiFi variant will go on sale on Reliance Retail and Samsung Shop. The LTE variants of both tabs and WiFi variant of Tab S7+ will be available for purchase at select retail outlets, Samsung Shop, Amazon and Flipkart.

Both Tab S7 and Tab S7+ are now available for pre-booking. As for the offers, buyers pre-booking the Galaxy Tab S7 will get a keyboard cover at Rs 5,999, down by Rs 10,000 and cashback up to Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Buyers pre-booking Tab Galaxy S7+ will get the keyboard cover at Rs 7,999, down by Rs 10,000 and a cashback up to Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit card.

Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7+ specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 features an 11-inch LTPS TFT display that has a 120Hz refresh rate and resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels. The Galaxy Tab S7+ features a 12.4-inch super AMOLED display that comes with 2,800 × 1,752 pixel resolution. Both the tabs run Android 10 OS and offer 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage that is expandable up to 1 TB.

In terms of camera, both tabs feature a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor. They sport 8 MP selfie camera. The Galaxy Tab S7 series will allow users to use three apps simultaneously.

In terms of battery, Tab S7 houses am 8,000 mAh battery and Tab S7+ is equipped with a 10,090 mAh battery. Both tabs come with support for 45W super-fast charging tech.

