tech2 News Staff

Samsung launched two new tabs – Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite – in India last week. The two tablets will go on first sale today in India on Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores and leading online and offline retail partners. The Galaxy Tab S7 Lite even comes with support for S-Pen just like other models in the Galaxy Tab S7 lineup. Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a part of the company's Galaxy Tab S7 lineup that includes Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+. On the other hand, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a successor of Galaxy Tab A7 which was launched in India last year.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite pricing, availability, sale offers

Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes in two storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 46,999 and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 50,999.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite also comes in one storage variant that offers 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage. The LTE model will cost you Rs 14,999 and the WiFi model is priced at Rs 11,999.

As for sale offers, buyers can get Rs 4,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards and Rs 10,000 off on the Keyboard Cover on the purchase of Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Customers can get up to 6 months of no cost EMI on Galaxy Tab A7 Lite.

The two tabs will be available for purchase today (23 June) across Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores and leading online and offline retail partners.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE specifications

Powered with Octa-core 2x2.2GHz + 6x1.8 GHz processor, Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a 12.4-inch display with an S Pen included in the box. The tablet has an 8 MP primary camera and a 5 MP front camera. It works on Android 11 OS and has 5G connectivity with Bluetooth v5.0.

It comes in two variants, a 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage and a 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. The memory is expandable up to 1 TB.

Equipped with Dolby Atmos, the tab has Dual Stereo Speakers sound by AKG. It comes with a 10,090 mAh battery.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE is available in four colours namely, Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite specifications

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite runs on an Octa-core 4x2.3GHz + 4x1.8GHz processor. It has an 8.7-inch display and like Galaxy Tab S7 FE, it also has Android 11 OS.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has a 7 MP rear camera along with a 2 MP front camera. It comes in one configuration, 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage and is equipped comes with a 5,100 mAh battery.

Available in grey and silver colours, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite also has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.