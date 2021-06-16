tech2 News Staff

Samsung globally unveiled the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite back in May. Now, Samsung has announced that on 18 June, the two Galaxy tabs will debut in the Indian market. Samsung has also confirmed that the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be available to purchase in India starting 23 June.

As mentioned above, the two tabs have already been launched in the global market. Here's everything we know about the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite so far:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE specifications and features

Powered with Octa-core 2x2.2GHz + 6x1.8 GHz processor, Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a 12.4-inch display with an S Pen included in the box. The tablet has an 8 MP primary camera and a 5 MP front camera. It works on Android 11 OS and has 5G connectivity with Bluetooth v5.0.

It comes in two variants, a 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage and a 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. The memory is expandable up to 1 TB.

Equipped with Dolby Atmos, the tab has Dual Stereo Speakers sound by AKG.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE is available in four colours namely, Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite specifications and features

On the other hand, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite runs on Octa-core 4x2.3GHz + 4x1.8GHz processor. It has an 8.7-inch display and like Galaxy Tab S7 FE, it also has Android 11 OS.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has a 7 MP rear camera along with a 2 MP front camera. It comes in two configurations, 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage or 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage.

Available in grey and silver colours, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite also has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.