Wednesday, June 16, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite to launch in India on 18 June

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be available to purchase in India starting 23 June.


tech2 News StaffJun 16, 2021 16:33:30 IST

Samsung globally unveiled the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite back in May. Now, Samsung has announced that on 18 June, the two Galaxy tabs will debut in the Indian market. Samsung has also confirmed that the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be available to purchase in India starting 23 June.

As mentioned above, the two tabs have already been launched in the global market. Here's everything we know about the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite so far:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE specifications and features

Powered with Octa-core 2x2.2GHz + 6x1.8 GHz processor, Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a 12.4-inch display with an S Pen included in the box. The tablet has an 8 MP primary camera and a 5 MP front camera. It works on Android 11 OS and has 5G connectivity with Bluetooth v5.0.

It comes in two variants, a 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage and a 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. The memory is expandable up to 1 TB.

Equipped with Dolby Atmos, the tab has Dual Stereo Speakers sound by AKG.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE is available in four colours namely, Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Image: Samsung.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Image: Samsung.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite specifications and features

On the other hand, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite runs on Octa-core 4x2.3GHz + 4x1.8GHz processor. It has an 8.7-inch display and like Galaxy Tab S7 FE, it also has Android 11 OS.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has a 7 MP rear camera along with a 2 MP front camera. It comes in two configurations, 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage or 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage.

Available in grey and silver colours, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite also has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung

Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S7 FE with S-Pen and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite launched: All you need to know

May 28, 2021
Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S7 FE with S-Pen and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite launched: All you need to know

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021