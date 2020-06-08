Monday, June 08, 2020Back to
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen support launched in India at a starting price of Rs 27,999

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is powered by Exynos 9611 processor and offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.


tech2 News StaffJun 08, 2020 14:38:02 IST

Samsung has launched its Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in India today at a starting price of Rs 27,999. This tab comes after Galaxy Tab S6 that was launched in India last year. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with support for S-Pen, Bixby integration and is available in two variants: WiFi variant and LTE variant.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite pricing, availability, sale offers

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite WiFi only variant comes at a price of Rs 27,999 whereas the LTE model is priced at Rs 31,999. It comes in  Angora Blue, Chiffon Pink, and Oxford Gray colour variants.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The tab is now available for pre-booking on Amazon and will be available for purchase on 17 June. Notably, the WiFi model is exclusively available on Amazon and Samsung's website whereas the LTE model can be purchased from retail outlets and other online portals.

As for the sale offers, by pre-booking the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, you can get either Galaxy Buds+ at Rs 2,999 or Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Book Cover at Rs 2,500 only.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite specifications

The Galaxy S6 Lite comes with a touch screen. The device sports 10.4-inch WUXGA (1,200 x 2,000 pixels) TFT display and runs on Android 10 based One UI 2.0. It comes powered with a 7,040mAh battery.

The smart device has an octa-core chipset and is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9611 processor. The device comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The tablet also features a memory card slot which has expandable storage of up to 256 GB.

As for connectivity, it includes 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS support, Bluetooth, and dual-band Wi-Fi. The device weighs 467 grams.

On the rear, the tablet sports a single 8 MP camera with auto-focus. There is, however, no flash. It also has a 5 MP front camera that can shoot videos in 1080p at 30fps FHD.

It also offers Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound experience and dual speakers powered by AKG.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


