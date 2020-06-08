tech2 News Staff

Samsung will launch its Galaxy Tab S6 Lite today in India today. Amazon's dedicated page has confirmed the same. Along with that the listing also reveals that the pre-order for the tab will also begin today at 2 pm IST.

The Amazon page has confirmed that the tab will come with an S-Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has already made its debut in Indonesia in April.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite specifications

The Galaxy S6 Lite comes with a touch screen. The device sports 10.4-inch WUXGA (1,200 x 2,000 pixels) TFT display and runs on Android 10 based One UI 2.0. It comes powered with a 7,040mAh battery.

The smart device has an octa-core chipset and is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9611 processor. The device comes with a 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The tablet also features a memory card slot which has expandable storage of up to 256 GB.

As for connectivity, it includes 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS support, Bluetooth, and dual-band Wi-Fi. The device weighs 467 grams.

On the rear, the tablet sports a single 8 MP camera with auto-focus. There is, however, no flash.