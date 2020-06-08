tech2 News StaffJun 08, 2020 10:16:59 IST
Samsung will launch its Galaxy Tab S6 Lite today in India today. Amazon's dedicated page has confirmed the same. Along with that the listing also reveals that the pre-order for the tab will also begin today at 2 pm IST.
The Amazon page has confirmed that the tab will come with an S-Pen.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has already made its debut in Indonesia in April.
We are almost there. Watch out for the all-new #GalaxyTabS6Lite tomorrow. Register now to get more details. https://t.co/2eZsaJjh3O#TabRedefined #Samsung pic.twitter.com/BLy3PC6HdQ
— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) June 7, 2020
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite specifications
The Galaxy S6 Lite comes with a touch screen. The device sports 10.4-inch WUXGA (1,200 x 2,000 pixels) TFT display and runs on Android 10 based One UI 2.0. It comes powered with a 7,040mAh battery.
The smart device has an octa-core chipset and is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9611 processor. The device comes with a 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.
The tablet also features a memory card slot which has expandable storage of up to 256 GB.
As for connectivity, it includes 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS support, Bluetooth, and dual-band Wi-Fi. The device weighs 467 grams.
On the rear, the tablet sports a single 8 MP camera with auto-focus. There is, however, no flash.
It also has a 5 MP front camera that can shoot videos in 1080p at 30fps FHD.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.