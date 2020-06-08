Monday, June 08, 2020Back to
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to launch today in India, pre-orders will begin at 2 pm

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is likely to be powered by Exynos 9611 processor and might offer 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.


tech2 News StaffJun 08, 2020 10:16:59 IST

Samsung will launch its Galaxy Tab S6 Lite today in India today. Amazon's dedicated page has confirmed the same. Along with that the listing also reveals that the pre-order for the tab will also begin today at 2 pm IST.

The Amazon page has confirmed that the tab will come with an S-Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has already made its debut in Indonesia in April.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Image: Samsung UK

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite specifications

The Galaxy S6 Lite comes with a touch screen. The device sports 10.4-inch WUXGA (1,200 x 2,000 pixels) TFT display and runs on Android 10 based One UI 2.0. It comes powered with a 7,040mAh battery.

The smart device has an octa-core chipset and is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9611 processor. The device comes with a 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The tablet also features a memory card slot which has expandable storage of up to 256 GB.

As for connectivity, it includes 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS support, Bluetooth, and dual-band Wi-Fi. The device weighs 467 grams.

On the rear, the tablet sports a single 8 MP camera with auto-focus. There is, however, no flash.

It also has a 5 MP front camera that can shoot videos in 1080p at 30fps FHD.

