Monday, June 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, Tab A 10.1 launched in India; pricing starts at Rs 14,999

Both Galaxy Tab S5e and Galaxy Tab A10.1 come in three colour options — silver, black, and gold.

tech2 News StaffJun 24, 2019 16:26:16 IST

Samsung has launched two new tablets in India — Galaxy Tab S5e and the Galaxy Tab A 10.1. While the Galaxy Tab S5e is priced in the mid-range segment starting from Rs 35,999 onwards, the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 is priced in the mid-budget price category starting from Rs 14,999 onwards.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab A10.1 price, availability, launch offers

The Galaxy Tab S5e comes in two variants — the Wi-Fi-only variant is priced at Rs 35,999, and the Wi-Fi + LTE variant is priced at Rs 39,999. The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 has also been launched in two variants, of which, the Wi-Fi variant is priced at Rs 14,999, and the Wi-Fi +LTE variant is priced at Rs 19,999.

Both Galaxy Tab S5e and Galaxy Tab A10.1 come in three colour options — silver, black and gold.

As for availability, the Galaxy Tab S5e will go on sale starting 24 June and will be available across all leading retail stores, Samsung e-Shop and Samsung Opera House. Galaxy Tab S5e’s Wi-Fi variant will also be available on Amazon India, while the Wi-Fi +LTE variant will also be available on Flipkart.

As for the Galaxy Tab A10.1, the Wi-Fi-only model will be available for sales only on Amazon India and Samsung e-Shop starting 26 June. On the other hand, the Wi-Fi + LTE model will be available across all leading retail stores, Samsung e-Shop and Samsung Opera House starting 1 July. This model will also be available on Amazon.in too.

Samsung is also offering a launch offer for the Galaxy Tab S5e, wherein, on the purchase before 31 July, customers can redeem the Book Cover Keyboard at Rs 3,500 instead of the Rs 7,999 price tag.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, Tab A 10.1 launched in India; pricing starts at Rs 14,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab A10.1

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is 5.5 mm thick and weighs around 400 grams. It features a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Powering the tablet is a Snapdragon 670 chipset with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 512 GB via a microSD card.

Additionally, the tablet offers quad stereo speakers are powered by AKG and supports Dolby Atmos as well. Fuelling the tab is a 7,040 mAh battery with support for 15 W fast charging. The Galaxy Tab S5e runs Android Pie with One UI on top, which means you get a system-wide Night mode and a new UI. The Tab S5e also supports DeX mode that offers a PC-like experience when using it with a POGO keyboard.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A10.1 specifications and features

As for the Tab A10.1, it features a 10.1-inch FHD+ LCD display. It is 7.5 mm thick and weighs around 470 grams.

The Tab A 10.1 is powered by an Exynos 7904A octa-core chipset paired with 32 GB of internal storage, which can also be expanded via microSD card. It is fuelled by a 6,150 mAh battery and comes with dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The tablet also sports an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front-facing camera. It runs Android Pie-based One UI. The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 also features a Kids Home mode that offers curated apps and media for children and allows parents to monitor their kids’ screen time and what they access.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications


also see

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Note10 camera could come with a three-stage variable aperture

Jun 21, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note10 camera could come with a three-stage variable aperture
Apple’s future laptops and tablets could feature OLEDs to compensate Samsung

Apple

Apple’s future laptops and tablets could feature OLEDs to compensate Samsung

Jun 22, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Pro may be launched on 7 August: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Pro may be launched on 7 August: Report

Jun 19, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is expected to come with 'Sound on Display' technology

Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is expected to come with 'Sound on Display' technology

Jun 20, 2019
Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Nokia 8.1 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Poco F1: Specs comparison

Samsung Galaxy M40

Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Nokia 8.1 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Poco F1: Specs comparison

Jun 11, 2019
Apple still holds nearly half of the world's premium smartphone segment: Counterpoint

Apple

Apple still holds nearly half of the world's premium smartphone segment: Counterpoint

Jun 20, 2019

science

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019
Amateur astronomy part one: Getting started, and choosing the right gear

Astronomy

Amateur astronomy part one: Getting started, and choosing the right gear

Jun 18, 2019