tech2 News Staff

Samsung has launched two new tablets in India — Galaxy Tab S5e and the Galaxy Tab A 10.1. While the Galaxy Tab S5e is priced in the mid-range segment starting from Rs 35,999 onwards, the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 is priced in the mid-budget price category starting from Rs 14,999 onwards.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab A10.1 price, availability, launch offers

The Galaxy Tab S5e comes in two variants — the Wi-Fi-only variant is priced at Rs 35,999, and the Wi-Fi + LTE variant is priced at Rs 39,999. The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 has also been launched in two variants, of which, the Wi-Fi variant is priced at Rs 14,999, and the Wi-Fi +LTE variant is priced at Rs 19,999.

Both Galaxy Tab S5e and Galaxy Tab A10.1 come in three colour options — silver, black and gold.

As for availability, the Galaxy Tab S5e will go on sale starting 24 June and will be available across all leading retail stores, Samsung e-Shop and Samsung Opera House. Galaxy Tab S5e’s Wi-Fi variant will also be available on Amazon India, while the Wi-Fi +LTE variant will also be available on Flipkart.

As for the Galaxy Tab A10.1, the Wi-Fi-only model will be available for sales only on Amazon India and Samsung e-Shop starting 26 June. On the other hand, the Wi-Fi + LTE model will be available across all leading retail stores, Samsung e-Shop and Samsung Opera House starting 1 July. This model will also be available on Amazon.in too.

Samsung is also offering a launch offer for the Galaxy Tab S5e, wherein, on the purchase before 31 July, customers can redeem the Book Cover Keyboard at Rs 3,500 instead of the Rs 7,999 price tag.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is 5.5 mm thick and weighs around 400 grams. It features a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Powering the tablet is a Snapdragon 670 chipset with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 512 GB via a microSD card.

Additionally, the tablet offers quad stereo speakers are powered by AKG and supports Dolby Atmos as well. Fuelling the tab is a 7,040 mAh battery with support for 15 W fast charging. The Galaxy Tab S5e runs Android Pie with One UI on top, which means you get a system-wide Night mode and a new UI. The Tab S5e also supports DeX mode that offers a PC-like experience when using it with a POGO keyboard.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A10.1 specifications and features

As for the Tab A10.1, it features a 10.1-inch FHD+ LCD display. It is 7.5 mm thick and weighs around 470 grams.

The Tab A 10.1 is powered by an Exynos 7904A octa-core chipset paired with 32 GB of internal storage, which can also be expanded via microSD card. It is fuelled by a 6,150 mAh battery and comes with dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The tablet also sports an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front-facing camera. It runs Android Pie-based One UI. The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 also features a Kids Home mode that offers curated apps and media for children and allows parents to monitor their kids’ screen time and what they access.